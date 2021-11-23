New Tusculum police Officer Joshua Kyker was welcomed Monday night to the force by the city Board of Mayor and Commissioners. Kyker, at right next to police Chief Danny Greene, was hired in August and will graduate Dec. 3 from the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy and begin full-time patrol duties. Kyker, 34, previously served as a reserve police officer in Tusculum for a year. Kyker said Monday night he always wanted to be a law enforcement officer and looks forward to working with Greene. For more on the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioner’s meeting, see Wednesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.