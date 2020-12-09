The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission gave preliminary approval Tuesday of a site plan for a new Tractor Supply Company store in the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center.
A preliminary site plan for an expansion at Premium Waters was also approved by the commission.
The Tractor Supply Company site plan shows the construction of a 22,841-square-foot building for a new local store for the retail chain that features products for home improvement, agriculture, lawn and garden maintenance, livestock, equine and pet care.
The new store will be constructed adjacent to the Burkes Outlet on what is now an undeveloped outer parcel. A garden center and outdoor fenced display areas will be located next to the store building. Additional parking is to be provided beside the garden center and Tusculum Boulevard.
STNL Development, which is the developer of new TSC stores, contacted the town initially about four months ago about the project, said Greeneville Planning Director Randy Davenport.
Last year, Greeneville was identified as a location for the construction of a new store for the retail chain, he said, and STNL Development looked at multiple sites around the town before selecting the parcel in the Commons. The new store would replace the existing one on the 11E Bypass.
While the store will be comparable in size to the existing location, the garden center will be a new feature for the local store, he said. The fenced display areas will provide a more concentrated space for farm machinery and other equipment than the existing lot.
STNL has also indicated that the Greeneville store will be one of the first in the nation to feature a new floor plan for the retail chain, Davenport said.
The parcel on which the new store will be built is a separate property from the remainder of Greeneville Commons. The remainder of the shopping center’s property is owned by Brixmoor.
Part of the TSC parcel includes a section of existing parking lot that stretches to Hibbet Sports. An agreement between Brixmoor and STNL Development provides for mutual use of the parking area.
A similar agreement is being developed for STNL Development to use the existing stormwater retention system, Davenport said. With the additional development of the property, STNL has agreed to clean out vegetation from the existing stormwater retention basin and increase its depth, he added.
Tuesday’s action will allow the Planning Department to approve the final site plan once measures such as the stormwater retention agreement and necessary approvals from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation are received.
INDUSTRIAL EXPANSION
The planning commission also gave preliminary approval to a site plan for a 57,400-square-foot expansion of the Premium Waters production facility on Industrial Road.
The plan calls for the construction of the addition on the northeast side of the building. New loading docks are to be built for the addition, and existing access roads will be adjusted to accommodate the expansion.
The addition will be used for storage for the company, Davenport said.
The company is located on three separate parcels of property. The planning commission also approved the combination of those three parcels into a single tract during Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business, the planning commission approved a plat showing the vacating of right-of-way that the Town of Greeneville owns adjacent to Jeff Woods Memorial Drive. When the roadway was constructed, its path went through a corner of a parcel that was part of the Crockett Crossing Shopping Center, Davenport explained.
A small segment of the property was separated from the remainder of the parcel by the new roadway and was acquired by the town as right-of-way. The town does not need the right-of-way for road maintenance, Davenport said.
The adjacent property is owned by SMN Investments, Inc., which has requested that the excess right-of-way, about a third of an acre, be added to its tract. Vacating the right-of-way will require approval through two readings by the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The planning commission also approved a plat showing the combination of parcels of the Morgan Square Corporation property that encompass the General Morgan Inn and Conference Center. The plat also reflects the creation of separate parcels for the individual buildings that are part of the development on West Depot Street.