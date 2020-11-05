A trial date has not been rescheduled in the Sullivan County “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit filed in 2017 by three Northeast Tennessee district attorneys general.
The coronavirus pandemic and other factors, including a medical issue with the presiding judge, have caused the lawsuit to be continued several times, 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said last week in an email.
Several of the opioid producers have declared bankruptcy since the initial lawsuit was filed, including Purdue Pharma, L.P., and Mallinckrodt LLC.
When first filed, producer defendants in the lawsuit included prescription opioid makers Purdue Pharma; Mallinckrodt, The Purdue Frederick Company; Endo Health Solutions, Inc. and Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a nationwide attempt to settle thousands of suits that followed the lead of the 2017 Baby Doe action.
Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy protection in October after similar lawsuits were filed against the company alleging it helped spur the U.S. opioid epidemic.
Plaintiffs include Armstrong, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin.
Armstrong’s district includes Greene County.
“The bankruptcy filings of both Purdue Pharma and Mallincrodt include provisions to settle all claims and we are working through that process at this time,” Armstrong said. “The remaining defendant, Endo, is still facing trial in our suit as soon as we can acquire a trial date.”
Additional defendants included Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC, a now-closed Kingsport office suspected of serving as a pill mill, two convicted opioid dealers, and a doctor convicted of medical fraud, Abdelrahman Mohamed. Center Pointe Medical closed in 2018, and Mohamed surrendered his medical license the same year.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, was filed in June 2017. District attorneys general from Northeast Tennessee were the first in the state to hold manufacturers of painkillers and “pill mill” operators that supply the narcotics allegedly responsible for the opioid addiction epidemic across the state and specifically, the judicial districts cited in the civil action.
Numerous district attorney generals, the State of Tennessee and other municipalities followed their lead.
Several trial dates had been set this year and then continued.
Jury trials in courts statewide were put on hold until at least July 3 because of COVID-19 by order of the Tennessee Supreme Court. Trials were allowed to resume in July with COVID-19 precautions taken in courtrooms, but health issues with the trial judge, Chancellor E.G. Moody, have resulted in further continuations.
“The plaintiffs are prepared to try this case now and look forward to obtaining a new trial date as soon as possible,” Armstrong said.
Plaintiffs are represented by Gerard Stranch, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, a Nashville law firm.
There were 19 drug-related overdose deaths in Greene County in 2019, including at least nine related to opioid painkillers and drugs like heroin and fentalyl. Greene County had 23 overdose deaths in 2018 and 21 in 2017, the year the lawsuit was filed.
Staubus has characterized Sullivan County as “ground zero” in the opioid crises. Armstrong has stated in the past the impact the opioid epidemic has had in Greene and the other three 3rd Judicial District counties.
A spokeswoman for Stranch said last week that a hearing in the Baby Doe lawsuit regarding a “minor issue” is scheduled for Nov. 13.
“At that time they are hoping to receive some guidance on when the court date will be rescheduled, but nothing is guaranteed,” she said.
“Regarding Mallinckrodt, the proposed settlement that’s on the table may or may not be accepted, but the Staubus suit will pursue them into bankruptcy proceedings,” she added.
The central claim of the Sullivan Baby Doe case is that if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion, it can be identified as a drug dealer under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act and held accountable for its actions.
Defendants’ own records show that they actively incentivized their sales forces to cultivate orders from Tennessee-based physicians and knowingly shipped massive amounts of opioids into areas with rural populations, all the while doing very little to flag suspicious prescribers and distributors, according to the lawsuit.
“Opioids have consistently been common contributing causes among drug overdose deaths in Tennessee,” according to the state Department of Health.
Nearly 5.68 million opioid painkiller prescriptions were filled in 2019 in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.
According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drug overdose deaths involving prescription opioids in Tennessee totaled 550 in 2018.