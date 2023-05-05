This multi-use 1999 Ford F-250 is the newest addition to the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department fleet. It can be inspected by the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire department's annual Fireman's Feast fundraiser at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
Photo Special To The Sun/Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department
This 1999 Ford F-250 multi-use truck was placed into service in April by the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department and is ready to roll on a call in the fire station bay. The public can look over the truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire department's annual Fireman's Feast fundraiser.
Photo Special To The Sun/Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department
This multi-use 1999 Ford F-250 is the newest addition to the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department fleet. It can be inspected by the public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire department's annual Fireman's Feast fundraiser at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
Photo Special To The Sun/Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department
This 1999 Ford F-250 multi-use truck was placed into service in April by the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department and is ready to roll on a call in the fire station bay. The public can look over the truck from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire department's annual Fireman's Feast fundraiser.
Photo Special To The Sun/Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Fireman’s Feast from from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
The important fundraising event will give the public an opportunity to inspect the newest addition to the fire department fleet.
The 1999 Ford F-250 serves the fire department as a medical first responder and fire service support vehicle, Caney Branch Chief Ryan Holt said.
The truck was purchased on April 1 and placed into service in mid-April. It replaced a F-550 mini-pumper.
“This will improve our medical response service, being a better vehicle to serve our community and surrounding communities,” Holt said.
The unit was purchased for $27,000 from Alliance Fire & Rescue Services in York County, Pennsylvania.
It will enable the Caney Branch Fire Department to provide a variety of services.
“The truck will carry the fire equipment to serve as a service engine with hopes of lowering our ISO rating again,” Holt said.
The Insurance Services Office is an independent company that serves insurance companies, communities, fire departments, insurance regulators, and others by providing information about risk. Using its Fire Suppression Rating Schedule, ISO collects and evaluates a community’s fire suppression capabilities and assigns a “Public Protection Classification” number to the community.
A better ISO rating means reduced home insurance premiums.
The truck will also serve “as a manpower carrier for fire scenes” and be used as a command unit, Holt said.
“Come out Sunday to see this new apparatus added to our fleet,” Holt said.
The Fireman’s Feast is one of the primary fundraising events for the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department.
The menu includes ham and turkey along with vegetables, a roll, dessert and a drink.
The dinners are $10 a plate for adults, $8 for children between the ages of 6 and 10 and free to child age 5 and under.
Holt said the Fireman’s Feast is one of the primary fundraisers for the volunteer fire department.
“Come on out after church and let us cook for you,” Holt said.
In addition to the new fire truck, other updated equipment used by the fire department will be available on display for inspection by the public.
“Thank you for your support and we look forward to greeting everyone on Sunday, May 7,” he said.