It may be a 2001 model, but a truck recently placed into service by the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department is as good as new to members of the department.
It’s a major upgrade in the fleet of first response vehicles available to Caney Branch to respond to fires and other emergencies in its coverage district, and to assist other departments, fire Chief Ryan Holt said this week.
The public will have a chance to help defer the cost and get an up-close look at the rescue-pumper engine during the Fireman’s Feast event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday hosted at the fire station, 11423 Newport Highway.
The coronavirus pandemic has prevented Caney Branch and other fire departments in Greene County from hosting fundraising events over the last year.
The annual Fireman’s Feast is the first such fundraiser hosted by the Caney Branch VFD since COVID-19 hit.
“We would like people to come out and look at it and see where their money is going,” Holt said.
The fire truck was recently purchased from the Riva Volunteer Fire Department in Maryland after a mutual friend let Holt know it was available. Negotiations followed, a deal was struck and Holt and other firefighters drove the truck from Maryland to its new home in Tennessee.
“It drives real smooth,” he said.
Markings identifying the truck as a Caney Branch vehicle were recently applied. The gleaming engine was parked in the sunshine Tuesday in front of the fire station.
The truck, on a Spartan chassis, was made by Pennsylvania-based 4 Guys Fire Trucks, which specializes in custom-built stainless steel fire trucks. It has a 500-horsepower diesel-fueled engine and is in excellent condition, Holt said.
The truck has many capabilities, including a 1,750 gallon-a-minute capacity pump, a tank that can hold 1,000 gallons of water and a 40-gallon foam tank. It carries all the equipment needed by firefighters to attack a structure fire.
“The thing about this truck is it’s well-organized. Each tool has its place,” Holt said.
Being able to transport water to a fire scene is important in the Caney Branch district, which reaches into Cocke County. The rural district only has one fire hydrant.
“We need a static (water) supply” like a creek or pond to draw water from to fight a fire, Holt said.
When new in 2001, the truck cost about $650,000.
The truck is the largest in the volunteer fire department’s fleet of emergency response vehicles. It replaces a 1986-model truck that is now in service in another Tennessee volunteer fire department.
“I never thought we would ever see a truck like this in Caney Branch. It’s going to serve the community and surrounding communities for many years,” Holt said. “It gives us the capability of many more gallons per minute.”
At Sunday’s Fireman’s Feast, ham and turkey meals will be available for a donation.
Carry-out, drive-through and eat-in site meals will be available. Holt said in-house dining will be offered in the fire station bay areas to allow social distancing.
The Fireman’s Feast is usually one of the primary fundraisers for Caney Branch. The event was not held in 2020. A drive-through barbecue meal was the only fundraising activity involving direct contact with the public held last year.
“(It affected) our income. We tried to slow up on our spending,” Holt said. “We were able to get the truck by cutting back.”
Grant funding was not available to help pay for the truck, and the fire department still is paying on a loan taken out to purchase it, Holt said.
“We got a bargain on the truck,” he said, without disclosing the specific purchase price.
“With the cost of vehicles without grants, it’s very hard for a volunteer fire department to buy a new truck,” Holt said.
Having the truck and other new equipment, well-staffed call responses and ongoing training by fire department members resulted in a lowered insurance rating in the Caney Branch fire district, meaning reduced premiums for homeowners, Holt said.
The fire department averages about 130 calls a year, including medical response calls. It has 14 active members and about 12 support members who help with other duties.
“We’re always looking for new members,” Holt said.
Capt. David Franklin is a 36-year fire department member and EMT. He said the truck is a valuable asset to the fire department.
“I love it. This is a Cadillac compared what we’re used to,” Franklin said. “I always told Ryan if we ain’t doing something to improve ourselves, we’re going backward.”
The Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department also has a new electronic message sign visible to traffic on Newport Highway. It communicates messages like the time and date of the upcoming Fireman’s Feast and safety-related information.
Holt, a full-time Greeneville firefighter, also serves as president of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and is a state mutual aid coordinator and class instructor. Holt served as incident commander during the first chaotic hours of the response to the tornadoes that struck Greene County 10 years ago.
Every volunteer fire department in Greene County responded to the tornado-stricken areas of the county, an example of the dedicated service provided by volunteers here, Holt said.
“The pay is the benefit to the community,” Holt said. “We do it to help the community and be there when they’re having their worst day.”