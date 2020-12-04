The Greeneville Regional Planning Commission will consider a site plan for a new Tractor Supply Company Store on an outparcel of the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center on Tuesday.
The commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
Preliminary approval will be considered for a site plan for the new store on an outparcel adjacent to Burkes Outlet in the Greeneville Commons. Proposed is a new 22,8341-square-foot building with a garden center and outdoor fenced display areas.
Also on the agenda is consideration of a site plan for a building expansion of the existing Premium Waters, Inc. facility on Industrial Road as well as a plat for the combination of three parcels of land where the bottling operation is located.
The commission will also consider the vacating of .29 acres of right-of-way owned by the Town of Greeneville on Jeff Woods Memorial Drive, a plat for the division of a portion of the Morgan Inn Corporation property at the corner of West Depot and North Main streets, and plat property subdivisions or recombinations at 281 Bandy Road, 200 Doughtys Chapel Road, 102 Montford Ave. and 400 N. Main St.