The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department now has additional capability to access water sources at remote fire scenes with the purchase of a new piece of equipment.
“TVFD has just purchased a TurboDraft appliance to add to our abilities for obtaining water supplies that are distant from a roadway. This applies in either directly fighting the fire or as a filling site for tankers to haul to the fire scene,” Tusculum Fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The TurboDraft device “will allow us to use locations in the absence of a hydrant or supplement an existing municipal water system to reduce or eliminate usage from the hydrants as needed,” Shelton said.
After looking at a TurboDraft device a few years ago “and not taking action due to us not knowing exactly how they worked, two weekend classes and a few visits to the creek later, we have purchased one,” Shelton said.
The 48-pound cast aluminum device cost $3,500, the least expensive price “by $500 from the three bids we obtained,” he said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department can now access water up to 100 feet away from the source and supply one of the 5-inch large diameter hoses to provide 700-800 gallons per minute in under 5 minutes after setting up the device.
“It is a process similar to drafting but it is a pressurized system. A second unit may be discussed later in our future to double our flows. When we are refilling tankers, we strive for a 1,000 (gallons per minute) flow to be proficient to return them to the dump site,” Shelton said.
The fire department’s abilities to fight fires in rural areas are enhanced by the TurboDraft.
“This should take what we do for rural water supplies to the next level. It is not an answer to move ‘big water’ but is the solution to get water (streams, ponds, pools, etc.) from otherwise nearly impossible locations due to the set back distance some water may be,” Shelton said, including streams, ponds and pools.