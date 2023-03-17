The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department should begin the move into its new home on Alexander Street in April.
The fire station and all it provides for operations represents “a drastic improvement for the department and something everyone can be proud of,” fire Chief Marty Shelton said this week.
Interior work continues on rooms, electrical wiring, plumbing and other station components.
The metal fire station building, recently erected by Idell Constriction, is complete.
Shelton said the fire department is in the process of reviewing quotes for equipment that will be installed in the fire station. Items include exhaust systems, personal protective equipment gear racks, kitchen appliances, station signage and a station generator.
“As the framing continues and rooms are taking shape with water and electrical installations, we hope to be on schedule for April to be able to move in,” Shelton said.
Exhaust systems will be reviewed to attach to fire apparatus to keep diesel soot out of the building, he said.
PPE racks “will be for about a dozen sets of members’ gear to be available before boarding the apparatus to respond,” Shelton added.
He said other “typical appliances” will be installed, including a stove, washer, dryer and refrigerator “as we decide on the ones to purchase as we can afford to,” he said.
“Other than that, furniture to set up the station will be evaluated and purchased,” Shelton said. “The desks, chairs, tables, et cetera, will all have to be purchased to replace the old station equipment that was in disrepair.”
Moving into the new fire station will be a work in progress.
“It will take a little time and a lot of money to get it in full operation. The support of the community has been great and we will make progress as we can. We definitely want it to be done properly and not something thrown together once we occupy it,” Shelton said.
The fire station project has been in the works for several years. The new fire station is fronted on Alexander Street and is located next to the adjacent building currently housing both fire department and city Public Works Department equipment.
Main apparatus to be moved to the new three-bay station includes a ladder truck, a pumper-tanker and a rescue-engine. An older pumper-tanker truck and brush truck will be kept in the existing building on Alexander Street.
The fire department’s meeting area will accommodate about 20 people for presentations “using several large TVs connected to a computer. A basic video conferencing for training and meetings can be utilized to reach our members who may not be able to attend in person,” Shelton recently said.
The dimensions of the new fire station will be about 80 feet wide by 60 feet deep, and 16 feet in height.
The project was formally approved in 2022 by the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners. It was delayed by the COVID-19 epidemic and while grants and other financing methods to help pay for the building were determined.
The Idell Construction contract approved in August 2022 by Tusculum commissioners totals about $725,000, with about $550,000 provided through American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. The remainder, about 20% of the total, comes from the city fund balance.
“The City of Tusculum and several of its officials have worked to make this a reality with conversations starting in 2019. We have been crowded into a small office and truck bays until now and we are excited to be able to grow,” Shelton said.