New Tusculum President: Community Involvement Is Important

Tusculum University is “a great place to send students, and it’s a great place to support,” Dr. Scott Hummel tells about 75 community and education leaders at a “meet and greet” reception at the university’s Meen Center. Hummel, who became the 225-year-old institution’s 29th president last month, said Monday, “I know the community supports Tusculum,” adding he also plans to become active in the local community. Smiling, the president concluded his brief talk with, “Send us more students.” Hummel succeeds Dr. Greg Nelson, who was Tusculum’s acting president since August.

 Sun Photo By Brian Cutshall

