A new program for veterans will be considered later this month by the Greene County Commission.
A resolution to appropriate $5,000 to establish a “Thank a Vet” program was approved Wednesday by the County Commission’s Budget & Finance Committee. The resolution will be considered by the full commission at its meeting on Aug. 17.
A veteran has requested that the county consider establishing the program that provides an identification card for those who have served in the military through the Register of Deeds office, explained committee member Commissioner John Waddle, who is sponsoring the resolution.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison expressed appreciation to that veteran, John Cox, who brought the program to the attention of county officials. Many of the counties surrounding Greene have the program, he noted.
The Register of Deeds office serves as the repository of veterans’ DD14 forms. Morrison described the forms as a resumé of an individual’s military service. The form provides such information as the length of service, total combat or overseas service, rank/rate on active duty, any specialties, record of training and schools completed and any awards and medals received.
The funds would be used to acquire equipment and supplies needed to allow the Register of Deeds office to produce identification cards with that service information and awards.
“It would be a good way for us as a county to provide another service to our veterans,” the mayor said. “Greene County has one of the largest populations of veterans in our region with about 6,500,”
In other business, the committee approved two resolutions amending the Greene County School System’s budget. One reflects changes in the amount received in grant and state funding that is less than projected. The greatest change is $385,000 less in Basic Education Program funds from the state that resulted from the removal of teacher pay raises in the governor’s budget.
The other resolution reflects an appropriation in the county’s budget of one cent of local option sales tax to the school system’s capital projects fund to include the revenue in the system’s budget. The one cent had been allocated in previous years to pay for the school system’s education debt service.
The committee also approved an amendment to reflect previously approved pay adjustments for school resource officers which was inadvertently left out of the budget.