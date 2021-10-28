A video arraignment system at the Greene County Detention Center’s Workhouse is now operational.
Funding for the system was obtained through a $27,000 federal grant that is part of the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said this week.
The workhouse, at 817 W. Summer St., is a satellite detention facility that houses primarily female offenders. Each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, female offenders that were charged the night before are driven to the Greene County Detention Center for arraignment.
“Transporting inmates anywhere is a potential safety concern for various reasons. With COVID-19 concerns on the forefront, transporting inmates now posed exposure concerns for correction officers and inmates alike,” Shepard said. “More transports were needed at times to reduce the number of offenders riding in the same vehicle.”
Video arraignments directly from the workhouse eliminate those concerns.
Through previous grant applications by Shepard, the General Sessions and Criminal courtrooms used to arraign offenders at the Greene County Courthouse now have video arraignment technology linked to the jail and workhouse.
The CESF grant is administered through the federal Bureau of Justice Assistance, and was created to provide state and local governments with funding “to prevent, prepare, and respond to the outbreak of COVID-19,” Shepard said.
“Local courts, jails and law enforcement agencies were eligible. I wrote my first grant for the courthouse in early 2019 just after taking office. That project awarded the county funds to install video arraignment conferencing systems in the General Sessions Courtroom at the courthouse, and also at the Greene County Detention Center,” he said.
In addition to the General Sessions and Criminal courtrooms, there are two other courtrooms at the Greene County Courthouse, Chancery Court and the Wexler Courtroom.
“My plan has always been to install conferencing systems in all our courtrooms,” Shepard said.
In the early months of 2019, “court related grants were few and far between,” he said.
“When the COVID-19 outbreak began later that year, state and federal agencies started to provide many more grant opportunities with the intent to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Shepard said.
When a CESF grant opportunity was published in September, Shepard met with Sheriff Wesley Holt, Jail Administrator Roger Willett and county Mayor Kevin Morrison to discuss how the funds could be used if awarded.
“I expressed my desire to install a video arraignment system at the Greene County Detention Center’s Workhouse,” Shepard said. “We agreed that I would focus on the Greene County Workhouse and the Circuit Criminal Courtroom at this time to add conferencing capabilities at those locations.”
Judge John F. Dugger Jr., senior Criminal Court judge for the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County, conducts arraignments of individuals charged with felony offenses, and also hears cases waived from misdemeanor General Sessions court to Criminal Court for a possible trial or plea agreement.
Shepard was contacted in late September by the U.S. Department of Justice and informed that Greene County had qualified for the CESF grant, and the money requested would be awarded.
“I had our vendor, VideoLink, on standby if we were awarded the funds so that we could get these conferencing systems in place as soon as possible,” Shepard said.
The equipment arrived on Oct. 14, and installation and training were completed on Oct. 19. The conferencing system was used for the first time on Oct. 20, Shepard said.
Shepard has learned that writing a federal grant can be a time-consuming process.
“I hadn’t been presented with the opportunity to write a federal grant yet, and it was definitely a learning experience. The U.S. Government makes sure you dot your I’s and cross your T’s before any money is awarded,” he said. “There is also a requirement to submit a Cares Act Report each quarter to update the Office of Judicial Assistance how the awarded funds are helping and being used to mitigate COVID-19 exposure.”
Shepard also serves as Greene County’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator.
He said the courthouse public address system was outdated, so funds were requested and awarded for a new pubic address system.
“This brought us up to standards with ADA requirements for individuals with hearing impairments at the courthouse. We now have capabilities for patrons to the courthouse with cochlear implants to hear proceedings via Bluetooth,” Shepard said.
The PA system grant awarded totals about $24,000.
“This was also a non-matching grant, which means Greene County taxpayers are not out any money for this project,” Shepard said.
Other federal grants for courthouse improvements Shepard applied for are currently pending.
“I’ve been very fortunate securing grants for the county and courthouse,” he said.