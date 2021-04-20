The Greene County Board of Education will consider new guidelines for virtual learning for the 2021-22 school year on Thursday.
There will be no virtual pre-kindergarten program in the 2021-22 school year, according to the new guidelines. Students enrolled in the 100% virtual learning option will not be eligible to take any in-person classes on the district’s campuses, but they would be allowed to participate in after-school extracurricular activities after 3 p.m.
New virtual learning guidelines also include the requirement of a 3.0 grade point average for high school students to enroll in 100% virtual learning in the district. High school students who owe credits and any students who have failed a class in the previous school year would not be eligible to enroll in the virtual learning program.
Completion of an application for the virtual learning program does not guarantee acceptance, and virtual learning students’ attendance and grades will be reviewed at the end of the first semester to determine if they will be allowed to continue learning 100% virtually.
The 2021-22 virtual program will be more rigorous with more clearly defined expectations for both students and parents, according to the guidelines, and parents and guardians will be notified of their students’ status in the virtual learning program by mid-May.
Bids for capital projects including door, ceiling, carpet and equipment replacement, as well as paving work, cafeteria equipment and HVAC renovations, are also on the agenda. The board will also consider a technology bid for student Chromebooks, cases and software and multiple budget amendments to adjust for expenses and grants.
Contracts with Grace Rehabilitation Center for physical and occupational therapy services and with Deborah L. Curlee Communication Consultants for speech pathologist services for qualifying Tenncare students for the 2021-22 school year will also be considered.
The board will also consider a new policy to define athletic fan code of conduct, continuation of a co-op between Chuckey Doak and North Greene high schools for girls soccer, a 2022 out-of-state field trip for the West Greene High School band to visit Disney World, and tenure for several teachers.
The meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.