Greeneville’s newest park is already an award winning one.
The W.T. Daniels Park earned the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department a “New Facility Award” for 2020 from the Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association. The announcement of the award was made Thursday during the association’s annual conference, which was held virtually this year, according to a release from the organization.
W.T. Daniels Park opened in August with a ceremony in which the Greeneville mayor was surprised to learn the park was named for in his honor.
The park is located at 375 Whirlwind and features a 3-acre dog park, an 18-hole frisbee golf course and a nature walking trail.
Greeneville was presented the New Facility Award for projects with a budget of $500,000 or less. Kingsport Parks & Recreation was recognized with the award for parks with budgets over $500,000 for its Miracle Park.
The W.T. Daniels Park was constructed by the Greeneville Parks and Recreation Department and its establishment received support through grants from the Greene County Health Department and the Boyd Foundation.
Greeneville’s new park was also reclaimed land for public use that had once been the city landfill, which closed in the early 1970s. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation performed numerous ground checks and inspections at the site prior to, during and following construction to ensure the site was safe for a public park.
The Tennessee Recreation and Parks Association is a nonprofit organization with more than 1,700 members. Its mission is to support parks and recreation professionals in their efforts to achieve healthy, livable communities.