Sheriff’s deputies called late Sunday night to an apartment in the 7100 block of Blue Springs Parkway found a newborn baby, the apparent mother and methamphetamine.
Deputies responded about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to back up Greene County-Greeneville EMS “on a report of a woman under the influence having a baby without medical assistance,” Lt. Mike Fincher said in a report.
Deputies and EMS personnel spoke with a woman in the apartment who told them she didn’t live there and no one there had a baby. Blood was seen on the floor near a mattress and deputies walked through the apartment into an attached lawn mower repair shop.
Deputies spoke with another woman, who denied just giving birth but looked toward the bathroom door. Deputies found a man and two women hiding in the bathroom, along with a newborn.
A woman was holding the newborn child. The other two adults had blood on them.
EMS personnel on scene checked the baby, “who was not crying,” the narrative said.
The mother was told she and the baby needed to go to a hospital. They were taken to Johnson City Medical Center. The newborn was not in any medical danger Monday, Detective Capt. Jeff Morgan said Tuesday morning.
“The last indication is the baby is fine,” Morgan said.
The two adults with the mother appeared to be under the influence of drugs, the narrative said. The man found in the bathroom gave consent to search the apartment.
A small amount of suspected methamphetamine was found in one plastic bag. A piece of an orange pill believed to be buprenorphine was found in another bag.
In plain sight were a glass pipe, a clear plastic bag and more syringes. Other drug paraphernalia found included syringes, three digital scales, a glass pipe, a bong, plastic bags and a grinder.
A black mattress on the floor was in the apartment area of the building.
“The mattress had blood on it and there was blood in the floor and on a Swiffer mop,” the report said.
A box of medical gloves and a clamp near the mattress were found. Used medical gloves were found in a trash can.
Deputies also found “a large container of soapy water near the mattress and a suction bulb,” with other “newborn baby items” located in the room, the narrative said.
Deputies interviewed the apparent mother and four others in the apartment. The apparent mother and the man gave written statements.
Investigators will confer with District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong on how to proceed with the case, Morgan said.