The Greeneville Police Department's newest K-9 officer, Kojak, has received a donated bulletproof vest.
The donation was made by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country, according to a news release from the Town of Greeneville. Since 2009, the organization has donated more than 4,000 K9 ballistic vests.
Greeneville Police Officer Shawn Hinkle and his K-9 partner Kojak have been on patrol for just over a year now. Kojak is a 3-year-old, energetic Belgian Malinois, a breed of shepherd.
Hinkle trained with Kojak in Sanford, N.C., for four weeks to become a certified K-9 team trained in tracking, narcotic detection and patrol, the release stated.
When off duty Kojak lives with Hinkle and his family.