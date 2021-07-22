A Newport Police Department captain was indicted Monday by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of theft of property valued over $10,000 but less than $60,000.
Stephen Andrew Higginbotham, 38, of North Nelson Street, allegedly took money from the O & S Chapel United Methodist Church, the indictment states.
Higginbotham committed the offense by “knowingly exercising control over money” belonging to the UMC church on West Stagecoach Road in Greene County, according to the indictment.
Higginbotham allegedly took the money with “intent to deprive the owner,” according to the indictment.
Higginbotham is a veteran Newport police officer and patrol captain. Police Chief Maurice Shults said Thursday morning that Higginbotham was placed on administrative leave on June 30 after he became aware of the Greene County investigation, and would consult with city administrators regarding Higginbotham’s future status with the police department.
Higginbotham could not be reached for comment Thursday morning.
Higginbotham is free on bond pending arraignment Sept. 10 in Greene County Criminal Court.