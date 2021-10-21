Ronald K. Dailey has been named president of Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. in Erwin, according to a company news release.
Dailey succeeds John A. Stewart, who moved into a new senior leadership role with parent company BWXT’s Nuclear Services Group.
“Dailey leads a workforce of approximately 1,000 employees and contract security personnel in the manufacture of fuel material for naval nuclear reactors used in U.S. submarines and aircraft carriers, downblending of Cold War-era government stockpiles of highly enriched uranium into material suitable for further processing into commercial nuclear reactor fuel, and ongoing preparations to provide uranium conversion and purification services for the National Nuclear Security Administration,” the news release said.
NFS is located on about 70 acres in Unicoi County. The facility is about two-tenths of a mile from the Nolichucky River and about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
Dailey most recently served as deputy general manager for BWXT’s Syncom Space Services, known as S3, at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans
S3 supports fabrication, transport and testing of NASA’s Space Launch System, the world’s most powerful rocket. Previous to that, he served at NFS as the engineering director.
“I am excited to have Ron return to NFS after his very successful work at S3. He has an in-depth knowledge about the important work that NFS performs, and his experience at Michoud will be highly valuable as NFS continues its work to support national security,” BWXT Nuclear Operations Group President Joel W. Duling said in the release.
Dailey graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer with two patents related to solids handling technology improvements. He is a long-standing member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and the American Nuclear Society.
