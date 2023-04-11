The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration awarded a $428 million contract to Nuclear Fuel Services to establish "capabilities for initial production and up to two years of full production for the purification and conversion of highly enriched uranium and very highly enriched uranium,” according to an NFS news release.
Work to be performed in what NFS terms as a “Phase II follow-on contract” has been a point of contention with some environmental activist groups, including the Erwin Citizens’ Awareness Network.
NFS, located in Erwin along the Nolichucky River, is about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville. NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
The National Nuclear Security Administration is currently modernizing facilities and processes used at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge to recycle and recover highly enriched uranium, known as HEU. That process would be moved, at least for the foreseeable future, to NFS in Unicoi County.
“A Phase II contract will ensure an oxide-to-metal conversion capability is maintained while the site draws down its current oxide-to-metal conversion capability to later ramp up with the establishment of new technologies such as Direct Electrolytic Reduction in enduring facilities at Y-12,” the news release states.
In addition "to ensuring an oxide-to-metal conversion capability is maintained," a follow-on Phase II contract with NFS “provides an opportunity to convert very highly enriched uranium oxide-to-metal,” according to the release.
Very highly enriched uranium is known as VHEU.
Y-12 “does not have the capability nor plans to establish the capability to convert VHEU oxide to purified metal. NNSA will utilize NFS capabilities to convert this material to purified metal,” the release states.
HEU and VHEU purified metal recycled through the oxide-to-metal conversion process at NFS will be returned to NNSA for placement into storage for future use. The contract also allows NFS “to use portions of the purification and conversion line to produce fuel feedstock for potential use by Naval reactors,” according to the release.
“In addition to making an important contribution to our national security and research opportunities, this contract will enable NFS to support the local communities surrounding the site through small business contracts and additional employment opportunities,” Ron Dailey, NFS president, said in reaction to the NNSA contract award.
There will be no reduction in workforce at Y-12 related to the action.
“NNSA remains fully committed to Y-12 as the Nation’s Uranium Center of Excellence, as evidenced by continued increasing investments including this year’s funding of over $2 billion for national security programs on the campus,” according to the release.
The Erwin Citizens’ Awareness Network (ECAN) opposes the transfer of the process to NFS. A petition by ECAN seeking a public hearing to gather information about the new production process was denied in January.
ECAN sought to intervene in a license amendment submitted by NFS to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The ECAN filing was reviewed by the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel, a three-judge panel appointed by the NRC.
ECAN maintains that NFS operations pose potential high-energy radiation threats to surface and ground water quality, air quality and nearby land. NFS officials have said the operation poses no threat to the environment, the community or its employees.
Linda Cataldo Modica, ECAN president, recently wrote that through the administrative lawsuit, the not-for-profit organization questions “the legitimacy of and need for NFS to purify uranium for thermonuclear weapons at its facility in Erwin.”
In its October 2022 petition, ECAN cited four main areas of concern.
They include “a demand to rigorously investigate ongoing chemical and radioactive poisoning of underground and surface water; an insistence on a quality assurance program; an exposure of NFS’ deficient Environmental Report which fails to address the cumulative impacts on the environment of this 65-year-old plant; and a challenge to the legality of making new weapons material at a private company when U.S. and international law prohibit the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Modica wrote.
NRC staff and NFS challenged the admissibility of ECAN’s contentions.
The Atomic Safety and Licensing Board responded in late January.
“We conclude that ECAN has established representational standing to intervene in this proceeding but has failed to show that any of its four contentions are admissible under the governing standards” set forth by the NRC, according to the panel finding.
NFS is a subsidiary of Virginia-based BWX Technologies. In its petition filing with the NRC, the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network states the NNSA intended to award BWXT’s NFS facility in Unicoi County a “sole-source contract to purify highly enriched uranium and convert it into metal for nuclear weapons programs.”
The work has been done in the past at the Y-12 National Security Complex, but the NNSA is building a modernized uranium processing facility, prompting NRC in November 2021 to request an amendment to its special nuclear materials license with the NRC to transfer the process to NFS.
The amendment allows NFS to provide uranium purification and conversion services at its Erwin facility.