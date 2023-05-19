ERWIN — Accountability, transparency and moral responsibility.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission officials were strongly urged to consider those themes by 17 citizens who spoke Thursday night in Erwin during a licensee performance review meeting about Nuclear Fuel Services operations.
The public “observation” meeting, held every two years by the NRC, drew about 75 citizens from Tennessee and North Carolina. Many were members of environmental groups skeptical of NRC review findings of NFS operations and a new “purification” process to be introduced at the Unicoi County plant involving the use of highly enriched uranium. Some wanted to discuss the larger moral implications of a world where thousands of nuclear weapons already exist.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The facility is located in Unicoi County near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
NRC officials confined their presentation to NFS operations during 2021 and 2022. No incidents of major significance were observed. The federal oversight agency concluded that NFS “conducted activities safely and securely in 2021 and 2022,” said Lindsey Cooke, Atlanta-based fuel facility inspector for Region II.
“No area needing improvement was identified in the performance assessment areas,” Cooke said.
Five “Severity Level IV” violations between 2021-22 were noted at NFS in the areas of safety operations and safeguards. Severity Level IV violations are defined by the NRC as those that “involve noncompliance with NRC requirements that are not considered significant based on risk.”
NFS PRESIDENT REMARKS
NFS management, including company President Ronald K. Dailey, attended the meeting for the NRC review segment. Company officials left before the public questions and comments part of the agenda.
Dailey said the performance period assessed by the NRC included part of the COVID-19 pandemic and “proved challenging” at NFS.
“To the credit of many individuals, safe and secure operations at NFS were maintained during this time. NFS employees proved they are committed to the well-being of each other, our customers, the public and the environment,” he said.
Dailey said many NFS employees “are directly engaged in safety-related jobs,” adding that NFS employs independent laboratories “to validate internal analyses of environmental samples taken in and around the Erwin plant. We do this to assure the safety of our community and the environment.”
NFS “continues to focus on safe operations and radiological controls through rigorous training of our highly educated operators and technical staff” and also continues “investing significant capital in facility and operational upgrades to improve the material condition of the facility,” he said.
The company “takes quality control, quality assurance, and our corrective action program seriously. These programs provide important feedback on our product, our performance and our capability to operate safely and securely,” Dailey said. “We recognize that operating our facility is a licensed privilege, and we understand that the protection of our employees, our community, and our environment is our responsibility.”
Dailey said NFS remains “committed to being a company where good people do noble work for the country, while protecting our employees, our community, and our environment.”
PUBLIC COMMENTS, QUESTIONS
Many at the meeting were dubious about NFS operations and NRC oversight.
“‘Minor significance’ is an oxymoron. They never find anything other than minor significance,” said Barbara O’Neal, a member of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network. O’Neal, an Erwin native who lives in Jonesborough, is part of the ECAN group that monitors NFS activities.
“Your presentation is the same every time,” O’Neal told the NRC representatives.
She questioned why the federal government would allocate over $400 million for a proposed enriched uranium process project at NFS.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration recently awarded the company a $428 million contract for the purification and conversion of highly enriched uranium and very highly enriched uranium, a process previously performed at the Y-12 facility in Oak Ridge. ECAN and other groups have formally opposed bringing the process to NFS, which has been in operation under a series of owners since the 1950s.
“I don’t know how the (Department of Energy) can give NFS a $400 million contract with its safety record,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal and others asked for a follow-up meeting.
“The people of Erwin need to know what’s happening with this new process. I request you come to Erwin to talk to us if it is approved,” O’Neal said.
NRC spokesman David Gasperson said after the meeting that a follow-up in Erwin could be arranged.
“If these folks want to have some sort of meeting, we will bring (the NRC) back,” Gasperson said.
Trudy Wallack, a Greeneville resident and ECAN member, posed questions to the NRC about facility operations and cited recent events at NFS, including a Jan. 30 incident involving a chemical reaction at the plant that exposed five employees to fumes.
NFS issued a news release stating the event posed no threat to the public. There was rampant speculation on social media.
“Hundreds of citizens were alarmed due to the poor communications provided to them from NFS. Surely, a facility that handles nuclear material possesses the capability and necessary staff to promptly notify the community exactly what is taking place,” Wallack said. “The community has to be assured they are safe.”
The Jan. 30 incident remains under assessment by the NRC. Larry Harris, NFS chief resident inspector, said the agency “reacted appropriately.”
Wallack asked if the NRC or NFS could use a “fraction” of the $428 million contract to eliminate any future contaminants “from being dumped into our drinking water.”
She also asked about air monitors positioned around Erwin and who monitors the data.
“It is (NFS’) responsibility to maintain (the monitors),” Anthony Masters, NRC Region II director of fuel facility inspection, said.
“They are (also) subject to inspection by the NRC,” Masters said.
Wallack said that means NFS “is self-regulating (in) reporting these air monitor results.”
Linda Cataldo Modica, ECAN president, referred to the January denial of a petition for a hearing about a required NRC licensee amendment allowing the new process. The petition was denied by the NRC’s Atomic Safety and Licensing Board.
Modica and others said the action was taken before public comments made to the NRC were even acknowledged.
Many violations found at NFS by the NRC and day-to-day activities at the plant are listed as classified, with no information publicly available.
“Listen to our concerns,” Modica said. “This new process is all about the bomb.”
Modica called the large turnout “a demonstration of public concern” about NFS and the proposed uranium enrichment process.
She cited the NRC website. She said it states, “When a community expresses strong concern, you need to come here again.”
“We are very concerned about the possibility of you doing what you have done before,” Modica said. “They need to have meetings even before they consider granting a license.”
NORTH CAROLINA ATTENDEES
Laura Mays, of Asheville, North Carolina, and a member of the Appalachian Peace Education Center, was among visitors from the region.
Difficulty in accessing available information about NFS “is scary to us,” Mays said.
“You speak in another language, and you have to learn how to speak to us. I am frustrated with your communications,” she told NRC representatives.
“Why would you put the (new process) in a facility that is so old?” she asked.
Mays asked if the new process involves assembling nuclear weapons.
“This particular location does not process or construct weapons,” Harris responded. “They do not produce a finished product. It has to go somewhere else.”
Masters said “about one-third” of the process type that would be introduced at NFS is “new.”
“The security is quite robust” and the process would be subject to NRC environmental impact studies, Masters said.
“There will be an assessment and you will have the opportunity to review that,” he said.
A clearer timeline should be known by July, but the process would not be introduced at NFS until about a year after that, Masters said.
Mays said the NRC must be more transparent.
“It’s a cumulative effect. I think you all know that, and you need to respect the people,” she told NRC representatives.
Among the speakers outside the Unicoi County Courthouse before the NRC meeting was the Rev. Scott Baker, a United Methodist Church pastor from North Carolina.
“Is that what the good people of these mountains want, to be known as the cradle of nuclear catastrophe?” he asked the gathered crowd.
Baker did not mince words later when addressing the NRC.
“It is indecent, it is immoral and it is unneeded. I speak for my people here and not here. I ask you to decline this request,” Baker said about introduction of the enriched uranium process at NFS.
No member of the public spoke during the meeting on behalf of NFS, a major employer and economic driver in Unicoi County.
Laura E. Bailey, NFS communications manager, commented Friday.
“NFS and its employees are very active in Erwin and our surrounding communities,” she wrote in an email response.
“Through feedback from other venues and engagements, we can validate that there are many strong supporters across the region. Additionally, the purpose of the meeting isn’t to show support for NFS. Rather, it’s an opportunity for the public to learn about our performance over a specific two-year period if they wish to do so,” Bailey wrote.
SOIL, SEDIMENT, AIR TESTS
Michael Ketterer, a professor emeritus of chemistry and biochemistry at Northern Arizona University, has been testing the soil, air and water in the area surrounding NFS for more than 10 years. He addressed the NRC at the meeting.
Ketterer has written that there is “off-site environmental contamination” in areas surrounding NFS.
Ketterer collected soil, sediment and air samples from Erwin and the vicinity to determine whether NFS contributed to the presence of radioactive elements in the surrounding environment.
He concluded that NFS has “historically released” enriched uranium and enriched plutonium into the Nolichucky River watershed, based on analysis of sediments taken from North Indian Creek, of the Erwin Linear Trail pond, and downstream as far as the Davy Crockett Dam.
“I’m also concerned about new contamination that is happening today,” Ketterer said.
Ketterer earlier discussed findings of recent studies he has done in conjunction with ECAN in Erwin and the surrounding area.
“It is evident that NFS has released airborne (radioactive elements) that can be detected in soil cores collected from a cemetery adjacent to the facility,” Ketterer wrote in findings made public this week.
Enriched uranium is present in soil, sediment and air samples, he told NRC officials.
“A lot of this has been going on for 65 years,” Ketterer said.
The NRC previously acknowledged that “trace amounts” of uranium and plutonium have been released into the air and water. Members of other environmental groups expressed concern at the meeting about increased incidences of cancer along waterways many miles downstream of NFS. Releases of radioactive material into the air and water are “unregulated and invisible,” Ketterer told the NRC.
“I have personally conducted laboratory measurements that unequivocally demonstrate the offsite presence of NFS-derived contamination of the surroundings, as well as the entire Nolichucky River downstream of NFS,” he wrote in 2022.
Ketterer said Thursday night’s meeting “went pretty much as expected.”
“The NRC (officials) are reading from a script,” expressing mutual “platitudes” with NFS, he said.
Expanded operations at NFS could lead to environmental consequences, Ketterer said.
“We’ve opened the nuclear pandora’s box, and we can’t control it anymore. All we can do is try and contain it,” he said.