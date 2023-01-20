A lawsuit filed last year by Greene County environmental activist Park Overall seeking the release of documents detailing an emergency plan for Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin, and an NFS procedure for “spill response and reporting,” was denied last week by a Chancery Court judge in Davidson County.
The petition for access to public records, filed in October 2022 in Davidson County Chancery Court, names the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as a defendant. The petition was filed under the Tennessee Public Records Act after Overall said access was denied by TDEC. NFS holds a hazardous waste permit from TDEC.
The basis for the denial outlined in a final memorandum and order filed Jan. 10 by Chancellor Anne C. Martin is “national security concerns.”
Overall, of Afton, maintained in the petition the information is being “withheld from the public.”
Overall was told by a TDEC official earlier this year that the documents “have been designated as confidential by the U.S. Department of Energy and are are not open to public inspection.”
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. The Unicoi County facility near the Nolichucky River is 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
NFS is one of only two private facilities in the U.S. that is licensed by the NRC to possess and process highly enriched uranium. NFS prepared and submitted to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission an emergency plan for “responding to the radiological hazards of an accidental release of special nuclear material and to any associated chemical hazards,” according to the memorandum and order issued by Martin.
The NRC designated the emergency plan and emergency spill response procedure as “Official Use Only” material and issued instructions to TDEC that related documents “cannot be released in part or in whole to the public.”
The U.S. Department of Energy, “per NFS,” also designated the emergency plan as not publicly available, according to the memorandum.
Nashville lawyer David M. Bullock, retained by Overall, earlier communicated with a TDEC attorney citing “several problems in the state’s reasoning” regarding the documents.
“Since such a plan and procedure surely are calculated to protect human life and safety, please explain how their disclosure could endanger anyone,” Bullock wrote.
The request was also forwarded to the Department of Energy, which was referred to the DOE’s Naval Reactors Laboratory Field Office. Bullock received a response in September 2022 that a search was performed for the emergency procedure and that “no responsive information was found,” according to the Overall petition.
In the order filed Jan. 10, Martin noted that “if there is some aspect of federal law, federal regulation, federal guidance or an NRC regulatory issue summary that makes records concerning radioactive material confidential, then in TDEC’s hands it remains confidential.”
An April 2011 NRC-issued regulatory guide stated that detailed information “concerning the detection and response to an emergency could be useful to an adversary,” therefore “emergency plans should be marked as security-related information to be withheld” under federal law.
It states the NRC, and state, will withhold documents that “contain site-specific information that would be useful to an adversary in planning a malevolent act” or detailed information outlining defense capabilities.
“While (the) petitioner contends that the state has not identified a person or group of people who could be endangered by the release of the document, as the state argues, and the court agrees, that it is self-evident that harm could reasonably be expected to endanger the life or physical safety of the local community and employees of NFS if the emergency procedure was made available to an adversary,” the order states.
Even if some information in the emergency plan is redacted, “so much of the material described as included in the emergency procedure is confidential and classified (and) the court finds that the entirety of the document is protected,” Martin wrote.
Overall said this week that she “is not clear” about whether or not she will seek further legal recourse after learning of the denial of the petition for access for public records.
“My quote is, it ain’t over ’til it’s over,” Overall said.