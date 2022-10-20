A spokesperson for Nuclear Fuel Services Tuesday assured the public that an Oct. 1 event at the Unicoi County facility prompting a “special inspection” by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission posed no safety threat to the public.
A Greene County environmentalist critical of operations at the Erwin plant believes otherwise.
The NRC inspection was started this week “to learn more about the circumstances” of the incident, according to an agency news release.
On Oct. 1, NFS employees were conducting a routine inspection of ventilation system ducts “when they found one of the drains in a condition that potentially affected its safety function,” the NRC release states.
“Further inspection of the drains by plant staff found instances where a second redundant drain had been obstructed in the past and where both drains were degraded at the same time, potentially increasing the chances of an accident,” the release states.
NFS is about two-tenths of a mile from the Nolichuckey River and about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville. The facility produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
“(NFS) self-identified this issue to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Oct. 5. This incident did not result in any radiation exposures to the workers, environment, or the public,” Laura E. Bailey, NFS communications manager, wrote in an email response to questions.
Bailey wrote that NFS “discovered a problem with a ventilation drain during routine maintenance and testing activities. NFS immediately shut down the system to make necessary repairs. NFS response and restart actions ensure safety is the first priority,” Bailey wrote.
The NRC states in its news release that loss of safety controls at NFS “did not endanger the plant workers, the public, or the environment,” adding that NFS reported the condition as required “and took immediate corrective actions in the affected area.”
The NRC resident inspector at the plant “is observing the plant’s response to the event, including the repair work.”
“The special inspection will examine how NFS inspects and maintains the safety controls associated with its ventilation systems. It will also review the facts surrounding the event, the company’s response, and corrective actions to prevent it from happening again,” the NRC news release states.
Inspection results will be available in about 45 days, according to the NRC.
That’s not soon enough for Greene County environmentalist Park Overall, who owns property near the Nolichuckey River.
“That’s huge. That could have been a near criticality,” Overall said Tuesday about the Oct. 1 event.
NFS has been in operation under various owners since the 1950s. The parent company of NFS is Virginia-based BWX Technologies, Inc.
“If you look at the daily history of NFS for 65 years, you will find nothing but trouble. There were near criticalities and the public was not told that until 10 years later. Double drains? Really? In a facility with a history that never improves? Imagine that,” Overall wrote in an email to The Greeneville Sun.
Overall and members of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network, known as ECAN, monitor NFS operations. ECAN members are concerned about the possibility of harmful materials from the site entering the Nolichuckey River.
Overall is convinced that is the case.
“Do you realize none of this effluent stops at the fence line? None of it; it never has. In the air or the water,” Overall wrote.
She characterized the incident as “serious” and “deadly.”
“Double drains? Clogged? Or rusted out? (The) NRC is unwilling or unable to provide an evacuation or emergency plan for a 65-year-old crumbling plant. Why is that? They are always discussing safety, but it’s never for the people in that town, their workers or us downstream,” Overall wrote.