The mission of Girl Scouting is to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.
Nikki Niswonger was recognized Thursday as an example of these attributes by the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Applachians (GSCSA).
The Annual Trefoil Society Luncheon at the historic Johnson City Country Club, which covered a 15-county region, was attended by an estimated crowd of 180 regional leaders, former Girl Scouts, and a large number of Greeneville supporters.
As she accepted her award, Niswonger spoke about the impact Girl Scouts have on the region.
“You should be very, very proud of your reputation,” she said. “I am especially honored to be the example that you have chosen to recognize today.”
Niswonger is a native of Van Wert, Ohio, where she participated in Camp Fire Girls, an organization similar to Girl Scouts, for 10 years. There, she learned leadership skills, work ethic, and gained a desire to help others.
She recalled the life lessons she and other girls learned from leaders with Camp Fire Girls, the YWCA, school teachers, Sunday School teachers, and her family.
“They were preparing us to solve problems, to recover from failure, and to build on our successes,” she said.
These leaders who invested in her future also gave her the “confidence to tackle any challenge,” she said, including caring for her aging mother-in-law.
With laughter, she recalled her mother-in-law thanking her, even if she didn’t know what she was doing.
Niswonger recognized several audience members — her family, including husband Scott and their grown children; representatives of the Niswonger Foundation, and members of the Youth Builders of Greeneville Inc., of which she has been a member for 30 years.
Niswonger’s educational efforts in Greeneville have included serving as an officer and volunteer for a school parent organization, creation of the Birthday Book Club, and volunteering as a mentor for at-risk students in grades K-3.
She served as a board member for the Community of Promise, chairman of the Success by Six grant, and a founding member of the Greeneville City Schools Foundation.
In addition to her educational efforts, Niswonger served eight years on the United Way of Greene County allocation committee, was an advisory board member for Arts United, a past member of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center’s governing board, a board member for Frontier Health, and a founding member of the East Tennessee Women’s Fund.
Most recently, she served as a member of the board of directors of the Niswonger Foundation since its inception in 2001, serving as a member of the Scholar Selection Committee and board secretary.
In conclusion, Niswonger expressed appreciation for the honor and promised to do her very best to continue to be the Girl Scouts’ example, a leader of courage, confidence and character, who makes the world a better place.
Niswonger received two standing ovations, one when she was introduced and another when she concluded her remarks.
According to Elizabeth Kramer, GSCSA vice president of philanthropy, the luncheon was the largest in attendance since its beginning in 2016.
Also in the crowd were Kaylynn Seaton and Summer Tweed of Girl Scout Troop 1090 in Greeneville. They, along with fellow Girl Scout Ava Hoeppner, were briefly recognized during the luncheon for their recent efforts to add a park bench in downtown Greeneville.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians serves 46 counties in southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, and north Georgia.
The Girl Scout Leadership Center of Appalachian Highlands serves 15 counties — eight in Northeast Tennessee and seven in Southwest Virginia.
Lynne Fugate, GSCSA chief executive officer, presented annual statistics about the council’s Appalachian Highlands region.
She estimated that 3,000 Girl Scouts participated in 200 activities, providing 10,910 hours of community service.
Two similar Trefoil Society award luncheons are planned in Knoxville and Chattanooga, located in the two other Leadership Centers of the GSCSA.
The Trefoil Society luncheon on Thursday was sponsored by Eastman Credit Union and The Trust Company of Tennessee.
The society is named for the Trefoil-shaped membership pin a girl receives when she becomes a Girl Scout. It symbolizes her acceptance of the ethical leadership values she will learn.
For more information about the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians, visit www.girlscoutcsa.org .