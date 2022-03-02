To support the growing, comprehensive network of care for children and families across the Appalachian Highlands, Ballad Health will host the 10th annual Niswonger Children’s Radiothon on Thursday and Friday.
According to a press release from Ballad, funds raised by the 2022 radiothon campaign will invest in projects that will improve accessibility to health care, specifically for children and families in need of specialty and neonatal care, in addition to support care beyond the hospital.
“Each year, we are so fortunate to see our community rally around Niswonger Children’s Hospital during the radiothon and truly show support for the work our doctors, nurses and team members do to care for our most vulnerable patients,” said Lisa Carter, president of Ballad Health’s southern market. “The annual Niswonger Children’s Radiothon is a great opportunity for everyone to support their community by investing in the future of our children. Every penny donated supports our mission of creating a place for hope and healing close to home, and this year we are not only focusing on our patients, but also their families by ensuring care is delivered in a setting that helps decrease the burden that comes with having a sick child.”
One way Ballad Health plans to keep families closer to home is by expanding programs that enhance regional neonatal care and emergency trauma services.
These initiatives include the J.D. Nicewonder Pediatric Emergency Department, which opened in 2020, in addition to upcoming initiatives such as a new pediatric emergency department at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport, and the conversion of Indian Path into a Center for Women and Babies.
Additionally, the health system has invested into Virginia Kids Belong and the establishment of Southwest Virginia’s first Niswonger Children’s Network Children’s Resources Center in Abingdon, Virginia, as well as the Strong Futures Program in Greeneville, which brings a healing approach to addiction and mental health care for mothers and babies.
“These projects not only address acute health needs but focus on some of long-term needs that children might have outside of the hospital, such as family structure and economic vitality,” Carter said. “Our goal is to meet these needs even before a baby is born, and to be the family’s resource all the way through childhood. Since the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon began more than a decade ago, our community has helped raise more than $3.2 million for babies, children, teenagers and their families in the Appalachian Highlands. Thanks to those gifts, Niswonger Children’s Network treated nearly 18,000 children in 2021 alone.”
During 2021’s radiothon, Ballad Health announced the creation of the Niswonger Children’s Network, a regional system of health care and community services serving children and families across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The network represents an investment of nearly $60 million, with a significant portion of that coming from philanthropy.
“We want children in our region to receive the care they deserve,” said Carter. “That can be caring for a sick child in a hospital bed, getting a child early treatment before their illness or injuries require a hospital stay, or simply connecting them with resources during community events. It’s so inspiring to see our communities join forces to ensure all of these needs are met.”
Radiothon teams will consist of volunteer community members who help raise money by working phone banks and reaching out to their personal contacts to generate support for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. Due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the 2022 radiothon will not be fully hosted at the children’s hospital. Instead, teams of volunteers will work remotely to receive and make calls for donations. These teams will man phone banks from their homes, places of employment and community organizations.
“This year marks the 10th straight year of the Niswonger Children’s Radiothon, which was co-founded by Don Raines, a community volunteer and an avid supporter of Niswonger Children’s Hospital,” said Jack Simpson, president of the Ballad Health Foundation. “Without Don, there would be no radiothon. The radiothon was his vision and he has since worked tirelessly to promote and support the cause. Because of his efforts, thousands of individuals and businesses have made gifts, both large and small, over the years to support children and families across our region.”
“As a volunteer with the hospital, I saw first-hand how important quality care was for children to be healthy and strong,” said Raines. “I pitched the idea of a radiothon because I thought it would give everyone in our communities an opportunity to support our youth in a meaningful way. I have a granddaughter, so when I think about children and their wellbeing, I want every family to have access to the very best medical care and teams right here at home. Many of the kids who receive care at Niswonger Children’s Hospital wouldn’t have the financial means to travel hundreds of miles for care. Because of campaigns like this, families have a place to go where they can receive quality care and resources to help children learn, grow and reach their full potential. These kids are our future, and they deserve nothing less.”
Past radiothons have funded several critical needs, including the addition of the Special Care Unit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, a unit that is dedicated to caring for babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome and other special needs, as well as the purchase of critical items such as a pediatric ambulance, incubators, syringe pumps and other supplies for the NICU. Funds have also been used to support the child life teams, which focus on positive hospital experiences for children, and the construction of a new pediatric playground for patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon will be broadcast live on four of Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation’s radio stations (98.5 WTFM, 95.9 The Hog WRZK, Classic Hits 102.7 WVEK and ESPN Tri-Cities) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Interested donors can call 855-611-5437 to make their pledge, beginning Thursday. Donations can also be made at any time by visiting the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon website at www.niswongerchildrensradiothon.com or texting KITE to 243725.