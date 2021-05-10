Advanced Placement courses are one way high school students can prepare for college courses and earn credits before they graduate, but not all schools are able to offer those opportunities, and financial barriers can also be a roadblock between students and college credit.
The Niswonger Foundation has been working to provide additional AP opportunities online to regional high schools involved in the Niswonger Consortium, and now, it will lead the new AP Access for All program to further expand those opportunities for students statewide beginning this fall.
“Offering AP courses has been a priority in the Niswonger Consortium of Schools, but this has not been possible in all school districts across the state,” said Dr. Nancy Dishner, president and CEO of the Niswonger Foundation. “We are excited to know that we can take our experience and skill with AP instruction, and virtual learning, and make an impact on learning across the State of Tennessee.”
Through AP Access for All, school systems statewide will be able to provide free virtual AP courses and testing to their students, Dishner said.
“We will be providing the opportunity for teachers to participate in AP training, for students to have virtual AP courses and the opportunity to complete the end of course test free of charge,” she said.
Districts in the consortium, which encompasses the First Congressional District of Tennessee and includes Greeneville and Greene County, have online access to eight AP classes as well as a range of over 60 other online classes through Niswonger Online.
“Most high schools in our region provide one or more AP courses on ground in their schools, but for some schools, that may only be one course,” Dishner said.
Consortium districts pay fees for students to take the classes and register for the tests.
Dishner said AP Access for All removes those costs and will expand the online course options to at least 15 different courses by spring 2022, including AP art history, statistics and physics courses.
“We envision adding additional classes for fall 2022 based on a needs and interest assessment from participating school districts. Currently we are considering the need to add several international languages, and, perhaps, AP World History,” Dishner said.
Dr. Cindy Bowman, high school supervisor and CTE director for Greene County Schools, said the possibility of additional foreign language options is particularly exciting because currently, there are too many students for a single foreign language teacher at each school to teach.
She said there are several students taking foreign language classes through Niswonger Online, and the courses on that platform, AP and otherwise, have been a popular option for students.
“A lot of our kids take personal finance, and many will take that course during summer school,” Bowman said. “We do have students who take the English courses, and US government and civics is a popular course.”
Dr. Suzanne Bryant, assistant director for instruction for Greeneville City Schools, said students in the city system also utilize Niswonger Online courses, and that the Foundation has assisted teachers with becoming qualified to teach AP classes.
According to Dishner, those teachers from Greeneville City Schools were among over 600 in the region the Niswonger Foundation has paid to send to AP training through the College Board since the consortium was started in 2010, and AP Access for All will allow even more teachers to complete that training over the next two years. It could also lead to more in-school AP course options in the future, Dishner said.
“They have been a great partner and resource for AP coursework and training for teachers,” said Bryant. “They have been a leader in this region in AP, and we greatly appreciate their support over the years for our teachers and students. I think their commitment to AP is probably why they were chosen to lead this.”
“They have been the pioneers, and I’m sure that’s why the state decided on them,” agreed Dr. Bowman.
Dishner said the goal, as with the consortium, is career and college readiness.
“Our major goal is to ensure that students are prepared to be successful in post-secondary education and in the career paths they choose. AP courses provide rigorous preparation to assist in being successful with this goal,” Dishner said. “It is our plan that, through this program, students in our state will have more resources to ensure their future success. This program will greatly enhance the college-going culture in the high schools of Tennessee.”
Funding for the program is through a two-year grant from the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, but Dishner said the Niswonger Foundation is already looking at ways to continue the program after the 2022-23 school year.
“With every grant received by the Niswonger Foundation, we work to identify ways to sustain the effort past the time of grant completion,” Dishner said. “We are already discussing how, through statewide partnerships and utilizing Niswonger Online, we hope to provide this opportunity to our school districts far into the future.”
The Niswonger Foundation started giving informational sessions on Thursday, and districts are now able to sign up for the program.
For more information about the Niswonger Foundation, visit www.niswongerfoundation.org.