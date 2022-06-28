The Niswonger Foundation has been awarded a new Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) Community Partner Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education in the amount of $9 million to support tutoring for 18 school districts in Northeast Tennessee, according to a news release.
“This project will have a tremendous impact on our region,” said Scott M. Niswonger, the foundation’s chairman and founder. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Education in this extraordinary effort.”
This grant will have a far-reaching impact in the region, the news release from the Niswonger Foundaiton said, supporting the following school districts: Bristol City, Carter County, Cocke County, Elizabethton City, Greene County, Greeneville City, Hamblen County, Hancock County, Hawkins County, Jefferson County, Johnson City, Johnson County, Kingsport City, Newport City, Rogersville City, Sullivan County, Unicoi County and Washington County.
More than 6,000 students will be provided this tutoring assistance over the next two years, the release said. The tutoring will be provided in both English language arts (literacy) and mathematics for grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
The foundation’s expertise with tutoring began with a similarly designed program in January 2021, in partnership with the Care Foundation of America, the release said. Project On Track was initially designed in response to increasing evidence of learning loss associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program uses what’s called high dosage/low ratio” tutoring.
“It was through this initial project that we were convinced of the value of high dosage tutoring,” said Project On Track Director Dr. Debra Bentley. “High-dosage tutoring is not remedial work. Rather, it focuses on scaffolding academic content so students can access new learning, while also building upon their knowledge and skills base.”
The instructional method is based on the specific needs and learning style of the individual child and strongly supported in research, according to the news release. Likewise, the program can be tailored to the specific needs of the individual school districts. The tutoring staff will be selected in partnership with each district, and detailed training will ensure that every tutor is well prepared for the project. There is also a planned family communication and support component that will include materials to further support the student’s academic development at home, according to the release.
“Project On-Track is designed on the belief that students will invest effort into their own learning if they feel that the tutor cares about their success. The close relationship built between the student and tutor through tutoring sessions motivates students to make their best effort, which often leads them to be more deeply engaged in the instructional materials and eventually experience success,” said Bentley.
“When we first learned of this grant opportunity, we knew we had the expertise and that it was a natural fit for our work,” stated Dr. Nancy Dishner, Niswonger Foundation President and CEO. “We felt we had no choice but to bring this one home for our children.”
