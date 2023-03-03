The Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has announced a $1 million gift for its Great Futures campaign from local businessman and philanthropist Scott Niswonger.
The donation will go toward construction of the organization’s new multi-million-dollar, state-of-the-art building of 27,000 square feet on East Vann Road, adjacent to Hal Henard Elementary School and Hardin Park.
Niswonger’s donation made an extra impact through his challenge issued to friends and colleagues, which resulted in increased donor engagement and another $1 million in donations, according to Scott Bullington, executive director of the club.
“This donation makes for not only a great day, but creates a longevity of impact, like a ripple effect, that will be felt in the community for many years to come,” Bullington said.
The new facility, slated for completion in early 2024, will more than double the youth served throughout Greeneville & Greene County.
Niswonger chose to engage in the project after learning about the high-quality developmental programs that help youth build necessary skills for successful lives, Bullington said. The programs focus on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
The Boys & Girls Club works to close the opportunity gap, ensuring that young people have access to experiences, both educational and extra-curricular to improve their lives.
After choosing to give, Niswonger issued a challenge to friends and colleagues in the community to match his donation and double the impact. The challenge was answered.
Niswonger is involved in many business ventures, serves as the chairman of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville, serves on the board of directors and executive committee of Ballad Health, and was the lead benefactor for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital, which is home to one of only eight St. Jude Affiliate Clinics in the world.
He has made an impact on the region with the Niswonger Foundation that was established in 2001 to create opportunities for individual and community growth through education and other sustainable projects. This educational operating and charitable foundation supports numerous programs and partnerships with almost every school district in Tennessee.
“The Boys & Girls Club recognizes those who have gone above and beyond to make a difference in the lives of youth and strives to make the community a better place for all. Scott Niswonger has certainly been impactful in Greeneville & Greene County and his support for this project is another example of his love for this community,” Bullington said.
“We could not do what we do at the Boys & Girls Club without support like that of Scott Niswonger. His generosity has created amazing momentum for our project,” stated Jessica Poore, director of operations.
“This new Boys & Girls Club facility is going to be a safe space where young people can come after school and during summer break,” stated Carla Bewley, co-chair of the Boys & Girls Club Capital Campaign, and longtime board member for the organization. “They will be able to hang out with their friends, get homework help, or meet with a mentor. This is the kind of support that can make all the difference in a young person’s future,” Bewley added.
Since reopening the club doors in 1999, the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has been in the forefront of working with young people to enrich the lives of boys and girls. The Boys & Girls Club is dedicated to ensuring that the community’s youth have greater access to quality programs and services that will enhance their lives and shape their futures.
For over 24 years the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County has worked to ensure kids in the community have a safe place after school and in the summer. Thanks to the generous support of the Niswonger family, the Boys & Girls Club can continue to grow that impact and provide “great” days for the youth of Greeneville & Greene County for years to come, Bullington said.
The excavating for the new Boys & Girls Club site is ongoing, and there will be an official groundbreaking later this spring. The Great Futures campaign will be part of the continuing fundraising efforts for the project as well as for the furniture and fixtures needed to open the new facility.
Anyone with inquiries about the Boys & Girls Club should contact Bullington or Poore at 423-787-9322. For more information on the organization, visit their website at www.ggcbgc.org or their Facebook page.
An article about programming at the Boys & Girls Club will appear in a future edition of The Sun.