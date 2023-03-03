niswonger gift

Several Boys & Girls Club Board members were on hand to see Scott Niswonger present a check for $1 million to Scott Bullington for the Boys & Girls Club Great Futures Campaign. The campaign is raising funds for a new building to become the new home for the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County. The check was on behalf of the Niswonger family and used to help get matching funds for another $1 million from the community. Shown, from left, are club board members Chuck Bowlin and Ted Bryant, Niswonger, Bullington, and board members Rebecca Tipton, Carla Bewley and Daniel Johnson.

 Photo Special To The Sun


