Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Performs At NPAC Mar 6, 2022 7 hrs ago The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played Saturday night to a capacity crowd at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Band members drew from a catalogue of songs reflecting more than 50 years of performing together. Sun Photo By Ken Little