No injuries were reported in a crash about 7:40 a.m. Monday involving a Greene County Schools bus and a car on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Mosheim.
No students were on the bus, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.
A 2011 Toyota Camry driven by 24-year-old William Wiggins was at a stop sign at Spring Street and the school bus, driven by 61-year-old Elbert Niston, was in the median of West Andrew Johnson Highway. Wiggins attempted to cross West Andrew Johnson Highway as the bus was turning eastbound from the median, causing the collision.
An 8-year-old in Wiggins’ car was in a child seat and not injured, the report said. Wiggins, of Greeneville, failed to yield the right of way, the report said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts.