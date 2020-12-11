No injuries were reported about 7:30 a.m. Friday when a Greene County Schools bus went off the road into a ditch in the 100 block of Old Midway Road near Valleydale Road, according to county 911 Dispatch.
The bus was transporting 11 students to Mosheim Elementary School, West Greene Middle School and West Greene High School, Assistant Director of Schools George Frye said.
“It was pretty much an accident. Nothing serious, and nobody was hurt,” Frye said.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said that the bus driver, 60-year-old Elbert Nitson, was on Old Midway Road and moved to the right side of the road to allow an oncoming vehicle to move past.
“The ground gave away, sending the school bus in the ditch,” the THP report said.
Students were taken to their respective schools by another bus. Principals from all three schools were on scene, Frye said.
The 2006-model bus was pulled out of the ditch and towed to the school bus garage. It had no apparent structural damage, Frye said.
“No one was hurt and (the bus) just got off on the soft shoulder,” Frye said.