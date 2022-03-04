No new candidates from the 2nd District filed petitions for the three 2nd District Greene County Commission seats after a withdrawal by incumbent Kaleb Powell extended the deadline to noon on Thursday.
Four candidates, all Republicans, remain in the race for the three 2nd District county commissioner seats: Brad Peters, Chase Murray, Joshua Arrowood and Alan Marsh.
The withdrawal deadline for the office remains extended to Monday.
The Greene County Election Commission will meet in regular session on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Greene County Election Commission Office located at 311 CCU Blvd.
Election Commission members will determine and organize acceptable spellings for any approved write-in candidates' names.