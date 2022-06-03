The installation of new windows at the former Takoma Hospital building, which will be the future home of the Greene County government’s administrative offices, began Wednesday.
The Greene County Purchasing Committee approved the purchase and installation of the new windows back in February for about $275,000.
Around 100 windows in the former Takoma Hospital building will be replaced.
Most of the windows will be about 8 feet wide and 5 feet tall.
Almost all the windows in the building will be replaced except for those facing the Asheville Highway, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. Those windows had already been recently replaced.
The money used to purchase the windows has already been approved as a part of the Takoma purchase and renovations.
The new windows and frames will replace windows that were leaky and inefficient, according to Morrison and project architect Dave Wright.
A number of the old windows were loose in their frames.
“Some of them would rattle when you touched them,” Wright said in a meeting May 25.
The old windows were also single-paned, with many of them being original to the building and decades old.
The single-paned nature of the windows, coupled with many being insecure in their frames, would have led to heating and cooling issues that would have increased power bills.
“We are going to get it good and weather tight and maximize efficiencies,” Morrison said in the May 25 meeting.
The window replacement is part of the beginnings of the Greene County government’s efforts to remodel the building before it moves county administrative offices to the location.
According to window installers from Keller Glass, the process of removing the old frames and windows and installing new ones has started out well.
Installers Charles Wyatt and Tim Street were hard at work on Thursday removing old windows and putting in new ones on the third floor of the old hospital building.
The two were making use of suction cup tools to move the new glass panes around and install them.
“Once we get a rhythm going and see what we are dealing with, we will be moving along fine. Things have already been going good,” Wyatt said.
The old single-paned windows are being replaced with double-paned windows with thicker glass. According to the window installers, the air pocket in between the two panes of glass in the new windows is the key to regulating the climate inside the building, providing a buffer of insulation that keeps heat in during the winter and cool air in during the summer.
“We will probably be able to replace three or four windows each day,” Street said.
According to Wyatt and Street, there had been no major issues encountered so far in removing the old window panes, cutting out the old frames, installing the new frames and setting the new double-paned glass.
Wyatt said the process so far had been “gravy,” which means all good.
“Pretty soon we’re going to need biscuits for all this gravy,” Wyatt said.