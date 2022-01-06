There will be no school for students in Greene County or Greeneville City Schools on Friday due to weather conditions, both Directors of Schools announced on Thursday evening close to 9 p.m.
ESP services in Greeneville City Schools are canceled along with school, and Central Staff will work remotely, according to Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
Greene County Schools Extended School Program (ESP) services will be open at Mosheim, Doak and South Greene High schools with meals provided, and Central Office will open at 10 a.m., Director of Schools David McLain said.
McLain previously placed the district on a delay in the morning but later made the decision to cancel school as snow was beginning to accumulate in some areas of the county, he said.