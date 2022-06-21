The Greene County Commission Monday adopted a 2022-23 county budget that holds the line on taxes and provides ample funding to all county departments.
Commissioners voted 19-0 to approve the spending package, which includes a tax rate of $2.0145 on each $100 of taxable property for residents outside of the Town of Greeneville and $1.9845 on each $100 of taxable property for residents inside the Town of Greeneville.
The tax rates are identical to last year’s tax rates, both for those outside the city and for those inside the Town of Greeneville.
The wheel tax will also remain at $55 for the 2022-23 budget year, which begins on July 1.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison thanked commissioners and department heads for working cooperatively in putting the budget package together.
“I would characterize this budget as a great budget. It fully funds all our departments,” Morrison said.
The proposed general fund budget is about $31.3 million, representing about a $2.2 million increase over the current fiscal year’s budget. The budget includes allocations for general government offices, the courts, the sheriff’s department, county health department and contributions to other governmental agencies.
The budget includes a 5% raise for county employees, a 3% increase in the contribution to Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System plans and increases county appropriations to agencies like Greene County 911 Dispatch, which will receive $700,000, an increase of $280,000 from the 2021-22 budget year.
The 2022-23 general purpose school fund is set at about $54.1 million, compared to $53.9 million in the current fiscal year budget.
The budget for the highway fund in the adopted budget will be $9.5 million, down from $9.8 million in last year’s budget.
The solid waste fund is budgeted at about $3.7 million.
Commissioners also approved about $1.4 million in appropriations to nonprofit organizations in Greene County. The county appropriated about $1.1 million to nonprofits in the 2021-22 budget.
Commissioner John Waddle, a member of the commission’s Budget Committee, said the spending plan, with no tax increase, demonstrates sound fiscal policies.
“It comes down to really good management with the county and all aspects of county government,” Waddle said.
Also included in the $1.4 million in appropriations to nonprofit organizations is $218,780 for the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments and $138,000 for the Greeneville-Greene County Library, an increase from the $117,500 received in the current budget year, which ends June 30.
New appropriations include $5,000 for the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition and $3,000 for the Greene County Imagination Library.
Morrison reiterated the budget’s key feature.
“There’s no tax increase to the public either for inside Greeneville and in the county,” he said. “We’ve increased appropriations for some of our vital services like 911 and maintain a healthy fund balance across our balance sheets for all our departments.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, commissioners approved formalizing an agreement to continue joint operation of the Greeneville-Greene County Solid Waste Transfer Station and landfills with the Town of Greeneville.
The agreement saves both county residents and those who live in Greeneville money, Morrison said.
Commissioners also honored the memory of longtime Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Gail Davis Jeffers by approving a resolution renaming the Circuit Court Courtroom.
The courtroom is now known as Gail Davis Jeffers Memorial Courtroom.
Davis, who served as Greene County Circuit Court clerk from from 1994 until her retirement in 2012, passed away May 20.
She was highly respected in the legal community both for her professional expertise and willingness to help others.
Present for passage of the resolution were Jeffers’ husband Charles and children Andi Hill and Chuck Jeffers. It was an emotional moment for Jeffers’ family.
“She served very honorably for 18 years and was a taskmaster for the court system. You could not find a better leader, well-respected and of the highest integrity,” Morrison said. “Gail loved Greeneville and Greene County with all her heart and it showed in her work.”