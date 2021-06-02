The town of Greeneville does not plan to increase the property tax rate for Greeneville property owners in the next fiscal year.
Tuesday, the Greeneville board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved on first reading a budget plan for the 2022 fiscal year presented to them by City Administrator Todd Smith. The budget requires no tax rate increase.
The budget will become final if approved on second reading at the board’s next meeting in two weeks.
The budget proposal presented by Smith will produce a balanced budget, he said, and provide a 1 percent cost-of-living pay increase for town employees and a later 2.5 percent “step increase.”
Smith praised the town’s staff members who helped develop the budget plan, saying that the process this time through was “strangely quiet, and with not a lot of drama … a pretty smooth process.”
Tuesday’s meeting, however, did have some drama of its own as the aldermen and mayor discussed funding for the 911 emergency communication system, which is backed by both Greeneville and Greene County tax dollars.
Smith said the new Greeneville budget plan, which includes a $217,950 allocation for 911, is designed to provide the emergency communication system enough help to alleviate momentary financial issues it faces, but “the big issue is what the county will do.”
Asked what he anticipates Greene County will allocate for its share of 911 funding in the next fiscal year, 911 Director Jerry Bird, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, said he cannot know the county’s intentions until county budget planning moves forward. A figure he has heard mentioned informally on the county side is $100,000, he said.
Smith and Mayor W.T. Daniels both said that, due to the importance of an effective 911 system for all residents of Greeneville and Greene County, the town should remain determined to “do the right thing” and provide its “fair share” for 911, and hope that the county government will take a similar attitude.
One alderman noted wryly that he thinks that Greeneville’s contribution to 911 as not a “fair share,” but an “unfair share.”
The board anticipates studying the issue further as county government plans for its part of 911 funding become known. Given that the proposed town budget has not yet received second-reading approval, adjustments still can be made in the town budget, Daniels noted.
Discussing other aspects of the budget proposal, Smith said the new budget includes a nearly $1.2 million “fund balance draw-down” due in large part to projects including parking lot development in the Crowfoot Alley area. Even after that draw-down, the fund balance will remain within acceptable range as a percentage of the total town budget, he said.
Other board actions Tuesday were routine and quickly dispatched, including approval of a sign announcing a Bible school at East Side Baptist Church, okaying a resolution allowing the town fire department to “accept, administer, and amend” a grant, and approving the addition of Jaime Parman-Ryans to the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
Reappoints to various boards also were approved. Don Hamilton and Tim Armstrong will return to the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Advisory Board. Janice Bradley was reappointed to the Greeneville Housing Authority Board, and Nadine Ricker, Justine Wills and Joyce Ottinger will continue to be part of the Roby Adult Center Advisory Board.
The board also approved a parade permit for a Relay for Life parade later this month.