No tickets were issued in connection with the crash last week of a Greene County Schools bus that resulted in at least 16 students on board being evaluated at a hospital.
Bus driver Lisa J. Marshall, 51, was negotiating a curve on the narrow two-lane road about 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 1900 block on Brittontown Road at the time of the accident, a Tennessee Highway Patrol crash report said.
Twenty-seven students from Baileyton Elementary School, North Greene Middle School and North Greene High School were being transported home at the time of the crash.
The THP report said that Marshall was driving southbound when the right front wheel of the bus “left the roadway and (she) lost control.”
The bus slid into a ditch, hitting a power pole guy wire and turning over onto its passenger side about 25 feet down a steep, wooded embankment off the side of Brittontown Road.
Nine of the 27 students on board were taken by three Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulances to Greeneville Community Hospital for evaluation. All had been released by the night of Nov. 2, school system officials said.
Six other students were taken by parents or guardians to the hospital after the crash. No serious injuries were reported among those seen at the hospital.
“Failure to keep in (the) proper lane” was listed in the report under driver conditions and actions relating to the crash. Alcohol or dug use is not suspected, the THP report said.
Marshall is a career and technical education teacher at Chuckey-Doak Middle School. She had also been employed as a school bus driver and was familiar with the bus route, county Director of Schools David McLain said last week.
Marshall is one of several teachers who double as “fill-in” bus drivers for the school system. Marshall had driven the Brittontown Road route since the school year began in August, McLain said.
Marshall suffered a suspected minor injury but was not taken to the hospital, the THP report said. She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. School buses are not equipped with seat belts for students.
“(Marshall) is back in the classroom teaching,” McLain said Tuesday in response to questions about her and the students on the bus.
McLain declined to comment on the students and if all those involved had returned to school.
McLain said last week that Marshall, who has more than 20 years’ teaching experience, was a “fill-in” bus driver for the school system. He said after the crash that Marshall “certainly won’t be on a bus for a while.”
“Presently, she is not driving,” he said Tuesday.
McLain said he would not speculate on any other possible factors that may have contributed to the crash.
Greene County is among numerous school districts in Tennessee and across the country currently experiencing a shortage of bus drivers.
“We are down about eight or 10 drivers. She has filled in since the first of the (school) year,” McLain said last week. “She’s been driving that route for the last three months because of the shortage of bus drivers.”
Brittontown Road runs off Babbs Mill Road in Afton. Many rural roads in Greene County on routes used by bus drivers have the same characteristics as Brittontown Road, with hilly and narrow sections that leave little room for error.
“You get off the road a little bit and you’re gone,” McLain said last week.
The 2011 Bluebird bus driven by Marshall sustained “disabling damage” and was towed from the scene to the Greene County Schools garage.