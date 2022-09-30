Noelle Smith has been selected to serve as Highland Elementary School’s next principal.
Smith, an educator with 20 years of experience, has served as assistant principal at Greeneville High School since 2015. She previously served as an instructional coach and social studies teacher with Greene County Schools.
Smith holds an Educational Specialist degree in administration and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a Reading Specialist degree from the University of Tennessee, a Master of Arts in education from Tusculum University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies (certified 7-12) from Milligan University.
Smith was the recipient of the district’s Champion for Children Award in 2020. She was the Tennessee representative to Yad Vashem International Summer Institute program in 2019.
She and husband David have been married for 21 years. He is the Director of Federal TRIO programs at Tusculum University. They have two children, Reagan and Emma Claire, who attend Greeneville City Schools.
Smith and her family are members of First Christian Church in Greeneville.
“My long-term commitment to education in our community allows me to champion public education and students offering educational equity, a catalyst for innovation, and a pathway for new chances.” Smith asserted. “Together, the Highland community will offer students opportunities and academic readiness as the Hawks SOAR.”
Director of Schools Steve Starnes stated “We are excited to announce Mrs. Noelle Smith as the next principal of Highland Elementary School. Mrs. Smith’s positivity, energy, instructional knowledge, administrative experience, and passion for serving students made her the top candidate from a strong pool of applicants. With the support of the students, staff, parents, and the community, we believe that Mrs. Smith will lead Highland to build upon the great work already taking place and achieve new success.”
Smith succeeds former Highland principal, Shelia Newland, who now serves as the Greeneville District Teaching and Learning Coordinator.