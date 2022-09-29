The weekend is likely to bring heavy rainfall to Greene County as what is left of Hurricane Ian passes through.
The National Weather Service calls for 2 to 3 inches of rain to fall between Friday night and Sunday in the county.
With the rain, there is concern about the Nolichucky River as water from expected heavier precipitation in western North Carolina flows into streams and the river.
The river is projected to crest at 9.1 feet about noon Saturday at Embreeville in southern Washington County.
The “action stage” is 10 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet.
The Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security is tracking the situation.
“It’s a little too close for comfort. Our action stage is 10 feet,” county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said Thursday.
The National Weather Service projection Wednesday for the river crest level was 4.5 feet, an example of how unpredictable forecasts can be.
“We just need to address it and make sure everybody is aware of this situation,” Sipe said. “I just want to make sure everybody who lives along the Nolichucky River is vigilant.”
Sipe said the time lapse of river levels as it flows from Embreeville into Greene County is from 12 to 24 hours, so high water could occur from midnight to about noon Sunday.
From historical local data, the flow can take from 12 to 24 hours to reach and move through Greene County, Sipe said.
She said the forecast “is not for the river to reach flood stage or even action stage, but things can obviously change.”
“Therefore, awareness and preparedness are a must in any weather situation,” Sipe said.
Steps have already been taken to alert those who live along the river or are staying in campgrounds nearby.
Emergency management has made notifications to Banks Campground, Kinser Park, and David Crockett Birthplace State Park officials regarding the forecast.
“Even though the crest is not expected to reach action stage, we still ask that (the public) be weather aware and maintain situational awareness throughout the weather event,” Sipe said.
According to the National Weather Service, the remnants of Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, will track north and weaken as it approaches the southern Appalachians.
Rain chances begin to increase late Friday and into Saturday, with the highest concentration of rainfall during that period, but precipitation is possible throughout the weekend and into early next week. “Confidence is increasing that winds will be breezy with gusts around 20 mph likely in the Tennessee Valley and 25 to 35 mph gusts are possible in the higher elevations, mainly Friday through Saturday,” the weather service forecast Thursday stated.
The flooding threat remains low in Greene County, but pooling on roads and overflowing creeks in flood-prone areas of the county could occur, Sipe said.
The highest rainfall totals are expected across southwest Virginia, and extreme northeast Tennessee. Greene County emergency management officials will also monitor the rainfall totals from the North Carolina mountains, “as that will affect the amounts moving into and through the Nolichucky River,” Sipe said.
Total rainfall could exceed 4 to 6 inches in the North Carolina mountains.
In September 2004, heavy rains that fell in western North Carolina swelled the Nolichucky River to at least 3 feet above its 12-foot flood stage in Greene County. Several county roads near the river were blocked by high water. Birds Bridge was also temporarily closed and high water was also reported at Jones Bridge on Jones Bridge Road.
No injuries were reported in connection with the 2004 river flooding
During the 2004 event, no rain actually fell in Greene County, Sipe said, turning her attention back to the approach of downgraded Tropical Storm Ian.
“We’re looking at 2 to 3 inches here and I’m really not worried about that, I’m worried about the added two inches that North Carolina is getting,” she said.
One positive aspect of the anticipated rain is that it is forecast to happen over the weekend.
“The only thing I’m kind of thankful for is the timing. At least we don’t have to worry about school buses,” Sipe said. “But there may be pooling on the roads and there may be trees down with the rain so we just have to be aware of our surroundings.”
Local first responders are on alert. Law enforcement will assist as needed over the weekend.
“We will coordinate with emergency management to monitor the rivers and streams,” Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
The sheriff’s department and other county agencies receive daily briefings from emergency management “to keep advised of any change,” he said Thursday.
The National Weather Service forecasts a 30% chance of rain after 4 p.m. Friday, with a 90% chance of rain after 8 p.m. Friday
The chance of precipitation is 80% on Saturday and 60% Saturday night.
There is a 50% chance of rain on Sunday and a 30% chance of rain Sunday night, mainly before 2 a.m. Monday.