The COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the economy and thus on governmental revenues was evident Monday as the Greene County Commission’s Budget and Finance Committee reviewed requests from nonprofits and other agencies for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Several of the agencies requested increases from current funding levels or new funding. However, with the uncertainty of sales tax collections and other revenue with the closing of businesses and reduction of volume for others due to the pandemic, committee members said they were faced with some difficult decisions.
“All of these agencies do good work in the community, and they deserve more probably than the county gives them,” said committee member Dale Tucker. “It is not that we don’t support them, but with the uncertainty and losses of sales tax revenue, increases in funding are going to be difficult this year.”
Other committee members agreed that the situation with the economy and revenues will make providing any increases a challenge. The state has advised local governments to anticipate a reduction of at least 13% percent in tax collections as they prepare budgets for the next fiscal year.
Increases for two agencies, however, were approved by the committee to be part of the proposed budget that will be considered by the full County Commission. The committee approved a $10,000 increase in the allocation for Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. An additional $200 in funding was approved for the Child Advocacy Center.
INCREASES DISCUSSED
The increase for Second Harvest Food Bank followed discussion of what the agency provides in Greene County. The allocation for the agency was $3,000 last year, and the committee voted to increase it to $13,000.
Committee members John Waddle and Tucker both commented about their experiences in working with food distribution efforts and what Second Harvest provides.
Working with the Mosheim Outreach Center, Waddle said Second Harvest provides food that it distributes on Fridays, which has been 90-100 boxes in recent weeks. Second Harvest is also providing food for children on the weekends at the Greene County schools where meals have been distributed during the week. There has probably been foo valued at more than $20,000 distributed through this effort, he said.
“They have given much more to Greene County, than we have ever given to it,” Waddle said.
Tucker said the agency probably touches the lives of more Greene Countians than any other that is funded.
Both noted that Second Harvest provides supplies for the food pantries throughout Greene County, including the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries.
The Community Ministries submitted a request to double its allocation. Last year, it was funded at the $10,000 level.
While all the committee members said they support the Community Ministries and the services provided, some expressed a desire to see a more equitable funding level between it and Second Harvest.
Others noted that Community Ministries appears to have a strong financial standing and multiple sources of funding including donations from numerous of churches and programs such as Community H.E.L.P. through Greeneville Light & Power System and the Coal Fund.
The request from Community Ministries was submitted without an explanation of how the increase would be used. Committee members said that a lack of an explanation made it difficult to justify an increase for it or any of the agencies that did not provide that information.
The Child Advocacy Center provided a reason for its request in its submission, stating the need for an additional $200 is due to a 20% increase in the number of children served and an increasing complexity in cases.
REQUESTED PRIOR TO PANDEMIC
Many of the funding requests were also submitted in February prior to the beginning of the pandemic when the economy was strong, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison told the committee members.
Ginny Kidwell, chairwoman of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library Board of Directors, said the library’s request for an increase was submitted in February, and the board would understand if the funds could not be provided in this year’s budget.
The library received an increase in funding from the county last year. Library Director Erin Evans said the library appreciates the support of the county and Town of Greeneville that allows it to provide services, including internet access, to the community.
As a governmental entity, the library cannot fundraise, she said. The funding from the city and county does not cover all the operational costs, and it depends on donations and fundraising by outside groups such as with the annual book sale, she said. This year’s book sale will not take place before the end of the fiscal year.
The committee members thanked the library for its services and expressed hopes that the next year will be better for funding.
There was extended discussion about a request from Rural Resources for a $50,000 increase. In talking with its board chairman Joel Hausser, the committee learned the agency was not approved for the federal grant that provides $100,000 for its operation each year.
Funds available for that grant program through the U.S. Department of Agriculture were cut on the federal level, he said, and the process was much more competitive this year.
The committee members agreed the request could be revisited once there was a better idea of how the revenue stream will look, but the amount was too large to consider right now. Finding out if a lesser amount would help for now was also discussed.
HOTEL/MOTEL TAX
These agency requests are funded through the county’s general fund balance. The committee also reviewed requests that are funded through the hotel/motel tax that provides resources for economic development, tourism, recreation and the arts.
The committee agreed to keep the percentage of funding for each agency the same.
Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor and Director of Tourism Tammy Kinser told the committee the organization is working to make sure it is in a position to capitalize on opportunities as the economy reopens.
Although the National Junior College World Series tournament was canceled this year, Greene County is on the short list for hosting it again and other events such as a national tennis championship, Kinser said.
Committee members asked about the status of an audit of the hotel/motel tax to make sure it is being collected as it should be. Morrison said he would check with County Clerk Lori Bryant on the progress of that audit.
The tax is paid by local hotels and motels, campgrounds and bed and breakfast establishments. The tax is also collected by private, short-term rentals known as air bed and breakfasts.