Noon Rotary Contributes $1,000 To COVID-19 Relief

Executive Director Wendy Peay (right) displays the $1,000 check to Greene County United Way from the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club, presented by the club’s President Maria Grimm. Earmarked for the COVID-19 Relief Fun, this $1,000 will be matched by TVA for use by residential Greeneville Light & Power customers who need assistance in paying their electric bills due to the coronavirus situation. Grimm said, “Our Rotary Club wants to do our part to help.” Anyone wishing to contribute to the COVID-19 Relief Fund should contact the United Way by emailing wendy@UnitedWayOfGreeneCounty.com or calling 423-639-9361.