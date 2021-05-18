Fire about 8 p.m. Monday burned through a house at 311 N. Broyles St.
No injuries were reported.
The fire prompted a multi-agency response. The fire was in Greeneville city corporate limits but is in the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department coverage district.
Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said that Tusculum firefighters were conducting a training exercise and had just received another call when they received word of the North Broyles Street fire.
Shelton requested mutual aid from the Greeneville Fire Department, which sent one engine and a battalion chief. Also responding were the Mosheim and Newmansville volunteer fire departments.
The cause remains under investigation.
A witness told sheriff’s deputies that she was asleep on a couch “when she woke up to a loud bang and saw flames.”
Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said that on arrival, “Firefighters found a single family residence with fire coming from the front and left sides of the structure.”
The fire had extended into the attic space, Weems said.
Once the fire was under control, Weems said, Greeneville Fire Department units cleared the scene and transferred command to Shelton.
Shelton said responding fire departments coordinated efforts to knock down the blaze.
“Everybody from all the departments worked well together. Everybody got the job done,” he said. “It was like one big team, one big department.”
A man and woman on scene claimed ownership of the older, one-story wood-frame house but could not immediately furnish proof, a deputy’s report said.
Firefighters remained on scene until about 10 p.m. Monday.
The house sustained heavy fire and water damage. It is valued at $80,000.
Also responding were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Red Cross, Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.