Fire destroyed a vacant house early Sunday at 185 N. Mohawk Road.
The house was fully engulfed in flames when sheriff’s deputies arrived about 2:35 a.m. Sunday, Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
No injuries were reported. Multiple fire departments fought the blaze, including Town of Mosheim, Midway, Mosheim and McDonald.
Firefighters on scene told deputies that the house has not had power turned on for years. The property owner lives in Florida, the report said.
A Midway man at the fire scene was charged with public intoxication.
Shawn Forqurean, 33, of 57 Culver Drive, appeared to be intoxicated and had slurred speech. Forqurean was standing behind the house with his belongings watching the fire when deputies arrived.
When spoken to, Forqueran “would not do anything but stare into the distance,” the report said.
Forqurean was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Also responding were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit and Greene County-Greeneville EMS.
Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, according to 911 Dispatch.
The fire cause remains under investigation.