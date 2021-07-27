Fire Tuesday damaged a house at 211 N. Nelson St.
No injuries were reported. The cause remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.
Flames were reported coming out of the basement of the house at 12:31 p.m. Tuesday by a caller to county 911 Dispatch.
Terry Deyton and his mother, Darlene Kelly, made it out of the smoke-filled house. The fire was quickly contained by arriving firefighters.
“It was a pretty quick knockdown. There was a (fire) extension in the attic,” said Battalion Chief Benjy Ryans, incident commander.
Deyton said he and his mother were asleep when the fire started.
“I was (asleep) on the living room floor and my mama woke me up. She said the wall was on fire,” Deyton said outside as he looked over damage to the basement entrance.
Electricity is not turned on in the house but a generator was inside, Deyton said.
Ryans said smoke was coming out of the front and rear eaves of the wood-frame house at the corner of North Loretta Street when the first crews arrived.
Fire in a wall on the back side of the house spread upwards.
“There was a (fire) extension in the attic,” Ryans said.
Attic access was restricted because there are two ceilings under it, he said.
Also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS and emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker.