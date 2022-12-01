Wayne Gibson, an agricultural research technician at the Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center (NETREC) in Greene County, was recently recognized as the recipient of the 2022 Center Director's Award for Outstanding Support Service.
The award is presented to professional and technical staff members for their outstanding service accomplishments in support of Ag Research and Education Centers’ mission.
According to Richard Hensley, a research associate at the local research and education center, the criteria for selecting technical and support staff members include reliability, initiative, and productivity.
Approximately 100 employees at the 10 University of Tennessee Ag Research and Education Centers across the state of Tennessee are eligible to be nominated for the award, according to Hensley.
Hensley called Gibson "one of the outstanding team members" at the research and education center.
Gibson was born and raised in Greene County and has been employed at the University of Tennessee Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center for 29 years, starting as a field hand and working his way up to the position of agricultural research technician.
Established in 1932, the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center is known for its research on burley tobacco production and beef cow-calf production.
"I'm humbled to receive such a prestigious award from my colleagues across the state of Tennessee. It has truly been an honor to be able to participate in the cutting-edge research which assisted farmers with their operations within the region," Gibson said.
Gibson's role as an agriculture research technician includes assisting agriculture researchers in conducting research projects including plants, animals and land. Daily tasks for research technicians involve land prep, research plot establishment, pest control, plot maintenance, animal welfare, data collection, and other duties determined by the center director.
Northeast Tennessee Research and Education Center Director Justin McKinney said that he felt honored to be able to work alongside Gibson in conducting agricultural research.
“Wayne Gibson’s service to the Northeast Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center has been outstanding throughout his tenure as a Research Technician. His daily commitment to our research shows through his consistency, attention to detail, and soft skills when working with UT’s faculty and students," McKinney said. "It is a real honor to work with Wayne on a daily basis.”