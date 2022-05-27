Brandon Norton has been named program coordinator of the Greeneville Parks & Recreation Department.
As program coordinator, Norton will supervise athletic and special event programs for the Parks & Recreation Department, working closely with coaches, game officials, scorekeepers and volunteers.
According to a press release from the Town of Greeneville, Norton’s duties will include conducting sports camps, assisting in conducting tryouts, supervising league play, interpretation of rules, and mediation of complaints and problems.
Additional duties will include registering athletic/program participants, collecting fees, and ensuring proper records are maintained, and assisting in preparing team rosters and schedules for all leagues.
Norton also will work with outside programs including school systems, the YMCA, Boys & Girls Club, civic organizations and others for use of fields and facilities.
Norton is a native of the Debusk community in Greene County and describes himself as a “Parks & Rec kid,” having participated in Greeneville Parks & Recreation activities throughout his childhood.
“Parks and Recreation has been in my life since I was a young kid playing sports to working in many capacities throughout my school years as a scorekeeper, referee, lifeguard and pool manager,” he said. “I was raised in Greeneville and thankful for the opportunity to come back home and be a part of the program that raised me. I look forward to building relationships and digging back in the community and putting roots down with my family.”
Norton is a 2007 graduate of Greeneville High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in leadership from Liberty University.
Prior to joining Greeneville Parks & Recreation as program coordinator, Norton worked nine years as the athletic coordinator for the City of Newport Parks & Recreation Department.
He has earned his Certified Park and Recreation Professional (CPRP) certification through the National Recreation and Park Association.
According to the website nrpa.org, CPRP certification is the national standard for all parks and recreation professionals who want to be at the forefront of their profession. Professionals who attain the designation show they have met education and experience qualifications and illustrate their commitment to the profession as well as their knowledge and understanding of key concepts within parks and recreation.