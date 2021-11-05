November is the most likely month of the year for vehicle-deer encounters in Tennessee, statistics show. Greene County is no exception.
Between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19, there were 39 reported deer-involved traffic crashes in Greene County, including 38 involving vehicle damage over $400, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
More have occurred in recent weeks as hunting season and rutting season converge, putting deer on the move.
Local collision shop operators can attest to that fact.
“It’s actually year-round and with the deer population increasing and with deer (hunting) season, there’s more deer hit,” said Tammy Baines, shop manager at East Tennessee Collision Repair.
“We’ve had two come in this week that (hit) deer,” Baines said Thursday. “There’s more deer hits during deer season because they’re on the run and people are getting them out of their comfort zone and they’re going to other places to feed.”
The collision shop on East Andrew Johnson Highway in Afton sees a variety of vehicle damage caused by deer.
“It can be the front end or the hood or (a deer) running into the side of the car. We’ve had some go plumb over the top of a car,” Baines said.
The average live weight for adult male deer in Tennessee is 140 pounds, and average live weight size for females is 100 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
“A deer can total a vehicle easy. They can do some major damage,” Baines said.
State Farm estimates there were nearly 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims filed in the U.S. between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021 — almost 200,000 more claims than in the previous 12-month period.
Statistics show that November “is typically the worst month for deer-related crashes. It is important for motorists to exercise caution, slow down and remain alert in areas where deer are present,” a Tennessee Highway Patrol news release said.
Deer, once hunted almost to extinction in Tennessee, now abound.
Tennessee’s deer population statewide is estimated by the TWRA at about 900,000, and a significant portion of those call East Tennessee home.
Tennessee is considered by State Farm to be a “medium risk” state in terms of likelihood of collision with an animal, at 1 in 108 odds. West Virginia continues to top the list of states where an individual driver is most likely to hit an animal, with a likelihood of 1 in 37.
Statewide, 3,527 deer-involved traffic crashes were reported between Jan. 1 and Oct. 19.
Greene County consistently ranks in the top third of counties in the state for car-deer collisions reported to the THP.
Sheriff Wesley Holt cautions drivers to be on the lookout for deer this time of year.
“People should watch out in areas where deer are frequently seen. This time of year is deer rutting season, and they are on the move more,” Holt said. “Be mindful that they will dart across the roadway. Maintain control of your vehicle and travel at a safe speed.”
Deer tend to be most active at dawn and dusk.
“Many times bucks will be less aware of their surroundings, including traffic, as they follow their natural instincts in seeking does,” the TWRA said in a news release.
CRASH PREVENTION TIPS
The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security and the Tennessee Highway Patrol offer the following tips to help prevent deer-related crashes during peak mating and hunting seasons, particularly at dawn and dusk:
- When a deer is seen crossing the road, expect more to follow. Many times, the second or third deer crossing becomes the one that motorists hit.
- Be attentive and drive defensively, constantly scanning the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk.
- Do not swerve to avoid contact with deer. The action could cause a vehicle to flip or veer into oncoming traffic causing a serious crash. Swerving can also confuse the deer as to where to run.
- When a deer is spotted, slow down immediately. Proceed slowly when passing.
- After a collision with a deer, never approach the animal. They are powerful and can cause bodily harm to a human. Report any deer collision, even if the damage is minor.