A longtime Greeneville doctor recently surrendered his medical license and retired.
E. Brad Strange opened a medical practice in Greeneville in the early 1980s.
The building housing Strange’s former medical practice at 701 Professional Plaza Drive, off East Bernard Avenue, is currently for sale.
A listing of disciplinary actions by the Tennessee Department of Health’s Board of Medical Examiners released on Feb. 15 included Strange, who voluntarily surrendered his license, which had “the same effect as revocation.”
The board regulates and supervises medical professionals in the state.
It cited “unprofessional conduct,” specifically:
- “prescribing controlled substances in amounts and durations not medically justified;
- “prescribing controlled substances without observing board guidelines; and
- “failure to create and maintain adequate medical records.”
Strange was also assessed “actual and reasonable costs not to exceed $2,000.”
A consent order signed by Strange on Jan. 9 and the state Board of Medical Examiners on Jan. 25 stipulates that Strange “understands that this has the same effect as a revocation of his medical license.”
The order ending further administrative action states that Strange “agrees that he will not submit a new application for a Tennessee medical license as he permanently retired from the practice of medicine and closed his physician practice.”
A “closed” sign is posted on the entrance to the medical building that housed the practice. It advises “Dr. Strange is retired and closed his practice permanently.”
It states Strange sent letters to all patients in July 2021 with instructions for obtaining records. Former patients or new physicians seeing them who did not pick up records by July 31, 2021, are advised to contact the Greeneville Community Hospital Records Department at 423-787-5000.
Strange said Monday he retired about six months ago, but had no further comment.
Strange was licensed to practice medicine in Tennessee in 1977. His case was heard by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners.
In the stipulations of fact section of Strange’s consent order, it states that from January 2018 to April 2021, he “provided chronic pain management to certain patients in his physician office practice.”
The state Department of Health reviewed 15 patient charts.
Findings included Strange:
- prescribed controlled substances and other medications “without complete documentation of a patient’s history, physical exam, diagnoses or treatment plan with regard to the use of controlled substances and other medication.”
- failed to include documentation “related to consultations and previous hospitalizations in the treatment plan.”
- failed to “properly or consistently monitor for signs of substance abuse on the part of his patients through use of consistent urine drug screens.”
- “did not consistently provide the patient information about the risks and benefits of the drugs being prescribed and alternative treatments.”
- on occasion, “prescribed patients a combination of opioids and benzodiazepines without documenting his discussion with the patient of the increased risk of respiratory compromise with this combination.”
The findings constituted grounds for discipline regarding Strange’s medical license, the order states.
Strange “understands that this is a formal disciplinary action and will be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank and/or similar agencies,” the order concludes.
Strange was affiliated at one time with the former Laughlin Memorial Hospital.