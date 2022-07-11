The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) will host 30 performances for the 2022-2023 season, according to a news release.
Tickets for the entire season are on sale now.
The lineup for the season will feature country, classic rock, comedy, theatrical productions, family programming and more.
The season kicks off Aug. 21 with country music favorite Neal McCoy and continues with performances from Air Supply, Josh Turner, Jefferson Starship, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, and many more. Closing out the season is Get The Led Out, a high energy Zeppelin concert with what the news release called “an honest, heart-thumping intensity.”
NPAC will also welcome classic country legends Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw for their Roots & Boots Acoustic Tour and classic rock sensation Kansas. Returning fan favorites include, Tommy Emmanuel and The Robert Cray Band.
Acclaimed Gaither Music Group gospel artists Jimmy Fortune, Bradley Walker, Mike Rogers, and Ben Isaacs will sing songs from their “Brotherly Love” collaborative project. Ben Isaacs returns with his multi-Grammy nominated family as The Isaacs bring southern gospel to the stage.
Masters of Soul, a group of seasoned vocalists and musicians touring together for decades, will bring “incredible harmonies and smooth moves made famous by legendary Motown artists,” to NPAC, the news release states.
Featuring Broadway stars, “The Doo Wop Project” takes audiences on a journey with foundational tunes from some of the greatest music in American pop and rock history.
Kick off the Christmas Season with a jump back to the 1940s with the “Atlanta Pops Holiday Radio Show Live” with host Jason Altieri featuring the Hollie Jollies Chloe Agnew and Timothy Miller. Agnew is of the famed group Celtic Woman, and Miller is the famous tenor voice of the Atlanta Braves. Larry, Steve and Rudy — The Galtins make a return for their “Country and Christmas” show singing holiday favorites along with their country hits. A beloved TV classic soars off the screen and onto the stage for “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – The Musical.” The Chattanooga Ballet returns to present “The Nutcracker” with their professional company, students from Chattanooga Ballet and dancers from the Greeneville region.
Resurrection – A Journey Tribute faithfully recreates the experience of a Journey concert from the band’s most prolific period and is considered the gold standard by which all Journey tributes are measured. Personally endorsed by Mick Fleetwood and hailing from the UK, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups. “I Am, He Said – A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond” and “One Night of Queen” performed by Gary Mullen and the Works pay tribute to legends in music history.
Families can experience theater in total darkness with returning favorite, Lightwire Theater, this time with a new production of “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare.” Audiences will be entranced as a classic fable is told through electroluminescent artistry. All the way from Ireland, Dublin Irish Dance brings “Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration” to the U.S. with world-champion dancers, Ireland’s finest musicians and vocal virtuosos.
Laugh with comedians Heather Land and Mark Lowry, and get a taste of soulful Americana music with Anderson East. Fans of NBC’s “The Voice” will recognize Girl Named Tom, the only sibling group to win the crown on the popular show.
Three performances will be offered as part of NPAC’s Free Community Concert Series. Tickets to “The Altanta Pops Holiday Radio Show Live,” Gentri, the Gentleman’s Trio, and “Wild World of Animals” starring Grant Kemmerer and friends, will be available two months prior to the performance date. Gentri, comprised of three dynamic tenors and an award-winning composer, deliver an evening of remarkable music and showmanship. “Wild World of Animals” features a fantastic lineup encompassing anthropods, amphibians, reptiles, birds and mammals for an educational and fun experience.
“We invite you to celebrate the arts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this season! Filled with a star-studded lineup of entertainment, our 2022-2023 Season features something for everyone. We are grateful for the continuing support of our patrons and for the financial support from our individual and corporate partners and grantors who assist us in achieving our goal of providing exceptional programming and performing arts education within our region,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director of NPAC. “The generosity and financial support from our donors for the programming at NPAC, a 501©(3) nonprofit, is invaluable to our success.”
Tickets for the entire 2022-2023 Season are on sale now. NPAC offers a variety of ticketing options including individual tickets, season ticket packages, a pick 5 or more bundle which includes a 10% discount, and a group discount for groups of 20 or more.
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is an 1,150-seat regional performing arts center located at 212 Tusculum Blvd., adjacent to Greeneville High School. Tickets may be purchased online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by calling 423-638-1679.
Box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For additional venue information, visit NPACgreeneville.com.