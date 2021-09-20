Shows scheduled at Niswonger Performing Arts Center for the rest of September and October have either been rescheduled or canceled due to the continuing spread of COVID-19, the venue’s governing board announced Monday.
“As of this time and based on the fact that Tennessee has the most COVID-19 cases on a per capita basis, and that Greene County has the highest rate of transmission in the State of Tennessee, the Governing Board of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center has instructed management to suspend all performances for the months of September and October. We will continue to monitor conditions for the State of Tennessee and Greene County,” reads a message posted on the venue’s website and emailed to media, attributed to the governing board.
According to the website, a show featuring Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo that had been scheduled for Oct. 11 has been canceled. A number of other shows have been rescheduled for early next year. For details on individual shows, visit the venue’s website at www.npacgreeneville.com .
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Greene County recorded 101 new COVID-19 cases Friday, 64 Saturday and 17 Sunday, the most recent day for which the information is available. The county also recorded three new virus-related deaths Sunday. Since the pandemic started, 202 Greene County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the state agency.
The entire nation has seen a resurgence in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of months due to the more-transmissible delta variant of the virus.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.