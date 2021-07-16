Movie trailers, or previews, drive the film industry, but the professionals who make them are not recognized as the cast and crew are.
That’s why sisters Evelyn Brady-Watters and Monica Brady created the Golden Trailer Awards, which will be hosted this year at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) by comedian Leanne Morgan 7-9 p.m. on Thursday.
“We started back in 1999 in New York City, and since then, we usually jump back and forth between Los Angeles and New York,” Brady said. “As all things are, it has been an unusual year, and we’re very excited to be going to a new location this year.”
Nominees in this year’s ceremony were created between April 2019-2021, since the event was called off for 2020.
Brady said with different parts of country under different levels of pandemic restrictions, the 21st rendition of the ceremony will be live-streamed from the NPAC, with award winners represented by title cards with the company name and credits listed.
“A lot of different award shows have done different things, but a lot have gone to this hybrid format,” Brady said. “You don’t know what level of comfort people are at with returning to spaces, so we wanted to make sure everyone would be comfortable.”
The sisters came to Greeneville earlier this year while visiting the region, including Johnson City, Jonesboro and Kingsport, to consider possible locations to headquarter their new start-up company VUniverse, which Brady explained is a “TV guide for the streaming universe.”
“It’s a cute town and there’s high-speed internet,” Brady-Watters said of Greeneville.
“The lockdown showed a lot of companies that you can really work from anywhere you have internet, not just the major hubs,” Brady said.
She said other factors like the proximity of East Tennessee State University, which offers relevant programs of study, make East Tennessee an attractive prospect in terms of a location for VUniverse, and a visit to the NPAC with Scott Niswonger gave the sisters a vision of a live-streamed Golden Trailer Awards ceremony for 2021.
The show will be recorded for others in other timezones.
Although the Golden Trailer Awards includes more than 100 categories encompassing a full gamut of specialty aspects of trailers for Hollywood, independent and foreign films, only 15 overall category winners will be announced during the ceremony.
Those will include categories such as Best Action and Best Drama, as well as some other, more unconventional award categories, like “Golden Fleece,” Brady said.
“The Golden Fleece is for a great trailer for a not-so-great movie,” she explained. “That’s when people say the trailer was better than the movie, and that’s really the ultimate compliment because the task is to get people to go to the theater or rent the movie, and they did a great job.”
Other less conventional categories include Most Original and Best Video Game Trailer, and Best Summer Blockbuster is reserved for big-budget projects like Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Top Gun: Maverick,” which are among the nominees for that category.
Other movies with trailers up for awards on Thursday include “Frozen 2,” “1917,” “Just Mercy,” “Cruella” and “JoJo Rabbit.”
All award winners will be listed on screen before and after the event, which is the typical method of recognizing the full list of 119 award winners, Brady-Watters said.
The Golden Trailer Awards was created “from the fans’ perspective,” Brady-Watters said.
“When we first came up with the concept, it was designed to entertain people who are not in the film industry,” she said.
She and Brady call the professionals behind movie trailers “unsung heroes of the movie industry.”
“They’re not credited in the trailer or before or after the movie,” Brady said. “Most people love trailers, but the audience doesn’t know what all goes into making them. They are difficult to put together.”
Although it was quickly adopted by the film industry, notably with director Quintin Tarantino’s and producer Stephen Woolley’s names listed in the 1999 awards ceremony’s jury, Brady and Brady-Watters said they have aimed to keep the ceremony fun for all.
The 2021 Golden Trailer Awards is dedicated to first responders and essential workers “who have kept us going,” Brady-Waters said.
She said the theme of the Golden Trailer Awards being about little-recognized film industry professionals lent itself to a parallel with other “unsung heroes” whose jobs involve more than the public is generally aware of.
“We drew a correlation between the anonymity of the craft to the anonymity of all of the everyday heroes who keep us going not just during COVID, but all the time,” Brady-Watters said. “It seemed like this provided a good opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to those who never get called out.”
Tickets are free, but must be reserved ahead of time.
“It is for everyone, and it’s just meant to be a fun night out,” Brady-Watters said.
For more information about the show or to reserve tickets, visit www.goldentrailer.com.