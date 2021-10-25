A recent inspection by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission at Nuclear Fuel Services Inc., in Erwin found a “Severity Level IV” violation for what the NRC terms “contaminated items” in an off-site warehouse.
The material was found inside “legacy equipment” stored at the NFS Industrial Park Facility near the Unicoi County site.
The event was reported March 30 by NFS and was initially thought to involve Category III quantities of “low strategic significance” materials, according to an Oct. 20 letter from Cynthia D. Taylor, chief of a projects branch of the NRC Division of Fuel Facility Inspection, to acting NFS President Joel Burch.
On April 26, the NRC “retracted the security-related aspect of the event based on further evaluation of the amount of material involved” and what the letter states was a “better technical understanding of the issue.”
The NRC still considers the event as reportable.
On April 27, NFS submitted a written follow-up report to the NRC describing circumstances of the event and corrective actions.
The NRC in September “determined that routine follow-up inspection was the appropriate level of response commensurate with the safety significance of the event and (NFS’s) immediate corrective actions.”
Follow-up activities were conducted by the NRC to to assess the NFS response and corrective actions, the letter said.
The NRC found “no actual or potential safety consequences to workers, the public, or the environment.”
“NFS self-identified a legacy piece of equipment and other items that had been erroneously transported in 2009 to an NFS-owned warehouse. When the items were identified, NFS made appropriate notifications to the NRC, and took action to properly dispose of the items. The issue has been resolved, but as a non-cited violation, the NRC does not require a response,” Laura E. Bailey, NFS communications manager, wrote Friday in an email response to questions.
NFS is located on about 70 acres in Erwin. The facility produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
The NFS operation is about two-tenths of a mile from the Nolichuckey River and about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
On March 30, NFS “identified contamination of the internal surfaces of a retired process enclosure and miscellaneous components resting inside the enclosure” inside its warehouse near the NFS facility. The items have been stored in the Industrial Park Facility warehouse for more than 12 years.
No contamination levels “of concern” were found on the external surfaces of the enclosure or surrounding areas, “however there was contamination exceeding regulatory limits on the surface of miscellaneous components resting inside the enclosure,” the NRC found.
“Removable contamination levels” on the components exceeded the limits for shipping packages established in Department of Transportation regulations. The enclosure was wrapped and had no indications of tampering, but neither it nor the surrounding area “was properly marked or labeled” as required by the license granted to NFS or NRC regulations.
NFS is permitted by the NRC to use the off-site warehouse for the storage of nuclear materials in sealed containers while awaiting processing, treatment or shipping off-site.
The “as-found configuration of the enclosure did not constitute a sealed container or a shipment package appropriate for transportation of contaminated components,” the NRC noted in the Oct. 20 letter.
The NRC further noted that from February 2009 to April 2021, NFS failed to store licensed material “at the (warehouse) in a sealed package in accordance with the license application.”
NFS was given 30 days on Oct. 20 by the NRC to contest the severity of the non-cited violation.
NRC assigns severity levels based on the significance of an event. Severity Level I is for the most serious events. Severity Level IV is “for those of more than minor concern or are associated with issues assessed through the reactor oversight process’s Significance Determination Process” and is considered a minor violation, according to the NRC.
While minor violations must be corrected, “given their limited risk significance, they are not subject to enforcement action and are not normally described in inspection reports,” according to the NRC. The March 30 event cited by the NRC is considered a “non-cited violation” in connection with one condition of the license granted to NFS.
The NRC granted a 25-year renewal of the NFS operating license in August 2012. The license authorizes NFS “to receive, possess, store, use and ship special nuclear material enriched up to 100 percent.”
Other NFS activities were evaluated by the NRC during the 2021 inspection period, including an emergency training drill on Sept. 28 simulating a “significant fire” in Building 105 on the site involving an injured victim. The exercise included simulations of offsite transport, event classification and notification of offsite organizations that would respond in the case of an actual event.
NRC’s core inspections of NFS this year were conducted in accordance with its fuel cycle facility inspection program. The inspection referenced last week was completed on Sept. 23.
On June 25, The NRC issued another Severity Level IV violation to NFS. On July 20, NFS requested a 30-day extension to its written reply “to allow additional time to fully evaluate the ramifications of the violation,” according to an Aug. 19 letter from parent company BWXT to the NFS.
The unspecified violation identified by NFS and self-reported to the NRC relates to “commercial information concerning physical protection of special nuclear material.” Publicly disclosing the violation “is likely to cause substantial economic harm to the competitive advantage held by Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc.,” the BWXT letter states.
Unrelated business at NFS includes a proposal to the NRC for a new “uranium metal process.” NFS indicated it will submit the application to the NRC in the fourth quarter of 2021.
NFS announced March 1 that it was awarded a $57.5 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for the design and pilot demonstration of highly enriched uranium conversion and purification services.
“The contract calls for NFS to provide a final design and pilot process demonstration to show the system is operational. There won’t be any significant impact on NFS operations. The process would be regulated by the NRC in the same way they have regulatory oversight of our current fuel operations,” Bailey said.
There are no public meetings scheduled in 2022 in Erwin by the NRC regarding NFS operations. The next NRC Licensee Performance Review public meeting will be held in 2023, Bailey said.